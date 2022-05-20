5 years ago
About 40 local business and civic leaders gathered Tuesday in the basement meeting room of the Nodaway County Administration Center for the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce’s annual post-session legislative breakfast.
Both 1st District state Rep. Allen Andrews and 12th District state Sen. Dan Hegeman spoke during the event, responding to prepared questions posed by chamber members relating to infrastructure, transportation, public and higher education, healthcare and other topics. …
As far as rural schools in places like Nodaway County go, Andrews said the failure of tax vouchers and other measures floated under the banner of education reform is probably a good thing.
“That’s one that I’ve really had trouble with,” Andrews said. “I don’t see the data, and I’m not convinced that a lot of these reform measures are what we need for education.”
He added that pressure at the state and federal level favoring vouchers and privatized schools is likely to continue, and that such policies carry the risk of creating “tremendous costs” for public school districts, especially in outstate Missouri.
15 years ago
It defines the idea of “a cinematic experience” for millions of people worldwide, and today marks the 30th anniversary of the theatrical release of “Star Wars.” …
According to Nate Rice, assistant manager of Movie Magic in Maryville, Star Wars still has incredible staying power, both in Hollywood and in the minds of fans around the globe.
“Star Wars, even though it’s 30 years old, is still having a great impact in our entertainment,” Rice said.
25 years ago
Matt Walk kept the Maryville High School Graduation interesting by reading “Oh, the places you’ll go!” by Dr. Seuss as part of his speech on “Our Destination.” …
Continuing a tradition of the students giving the graduation speeches, Ashely Whan spoke about memories of the class from the fifth grade through their senior year in school.
Amanda Graham spoke on Today and Tomorrow and student body president Matt Felton spoke on “Our hope for tomorrow.”
“Hope is our guideline,” he said.
Principal Ron Landherr said this was the largest graduating classes, with 138 students he has had in five years.
100 years ago
THE SWAN SONG OF OLD CEMENT DAM NOW HEARD
Concrete Structure, Now Sagging Farther Into River Bed Has Outlived Its Usefulness
NEW PROJECT PROGRESSES
Huge Piling Being Driven Into Sand and Gravel Bed to Depth
of Nine to Eighteen Feet — Good Working Conditions
The shifting sands in the bed of the one Hundred and Two river(sic) have caused many trials and tribulations to the city administration, but if the engineering project now under way at the pumping station works out as satisfactorily as is believed, the water proposition will be solved for Maryville.
The old cement dam built in 1910 at a cost of $4,500 has gone into senile decay and is sagging lower in the bed of the river every day. Its supports and abuttments(sic) at either side are now several feet above its upper level and as the sands shift anew, with each rise and fall of the river, the dam shrinks farther away.
Most encouraging activities are going on just north of the old dam, however, where the huge piling are being driven into the bed of the stream, to a depth of from nine to eighteen feet, for the support and frame work of the new dam which it is thought may be completed within a month. …
Mayor F. P. Robinson, who was superintending the work at the river this morning, believes the wooden dam will solve the problem here, and says that there are dams of similar construction that have stood the … tides for sixty years. The estimated cost of the project will be between $1,500 and $2,000.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the May 19, 1922, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.