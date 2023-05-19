Forum Flashbacks
25 YEARS AGO: Miles for Meals - Washington Middle School students participate in the “Miles for Meals” walk-a-thon to raise money for the meal services at the Nodaway County Senior Center. In conjunction with the Senior Center, the group from Washington Middle School was able to raise $2,078.59. That is enough to serve 1,187 meals. Ashley Hooppaw, Michael Swinford and Natalie Billings raised the most money.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

5 years ago

A concrete project at Northwest Missouri State University may set a world record for a construction crew that has been working on the Hughes Fieldhouse.

