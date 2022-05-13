5 years ago
High winds wreaked havoc just west of Maryville Wednesday afternoon.
In the path of a brief violent thunderstorm was Nodaway Nursing Home, a 43-resident, skilled nursing care facility owned and operated by Tiffany Care Centers of Mound City.
A portion of the building’s roof was ripped off and dropped on vehicles in the employee parking lot.
Nodaway County was in a tornado watch issued by the National Weather Service at the time, but it was believed that strong inline winds were the cause of the damage.
Debris was strewn more than 100 feet to the north into an adjacent row crop field.
“By the grace of God everyone is safe,” exclaimed Kris Gibson, Tiffany’s vice president of business development. “Buildings can be replaced, lives can’t.”
15 years ago
Lakeland terrier Finn was found as a stray dog and he will soon be in Canada training to star in Dr. Doolittle 4 and 5.
How did this dog go from being adopted at the Nodaway Humane Society to being one of three dogs to play the part of “Lucky” in the upcoming movies?
The NHS places dogs to be adopted on www.petfinder.com. Debra Coe, who has been a film animal trainer since 1976, came across Finn on the website and called the humane society to see if the dog was still available.
After looking through several more pictures of Finn, Coe decided Finn was exactly what she had been looking for, said shelter manager Cindy Nelson. …
Nelson said Coe was immediately attracted to the dog’s age, looks and his character.
Finn is very playful, still a puppy at six months.
“We’re excited for him,” Nelson said. “He’s a wonderful dog. He’s a big baby.”
25 years ago
Maryville law enforcement officers are taking part in the Missouri State Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics.
The opening leg was at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, beginning at the steps of the Nodaway County Courthouse. From this starting point the participants ran through Maryville down U.S. Highway 71 to Punkin Center.
100 years ago
POKER AND STOCK GAMBLING CAUSE OF BANK CRASH
Shortage and Irregularities in Moberly Institution May Reach $400,000 Examiner Says
LETTER FROM THE PRESIDENT
Moberly, May 12—Shortage and irregularities in the Farmers and Merchants State Bank here may reach $400,000, W. E. West, deputy state finance commissioner in charge of the closed bank, said today.
Frederick O’Brien, county prosecutor, claimed to possess a letter from J. W. Bundridge, missing president of the bank, taking all blame for wrecking of the institution and blaming bad investments.
“Poker and stock gambling composed most of the bad investments,” O’Brien said. Feeling was tense in Moberly today over the financial crash. Shop workers and farmers were the principal depositors, the deposits aggregating $800,000.
Verne Bundridge, a brother, is under arrest in connection with the crash. J. W. Bundridge in the alleged letter declares Verne and other officials are free from blame.
A “love tangle” involving J. W. Bundridge is now in the Kansas City courts. Miss Lucile England, 25, is suing him for $50,000 heart balm.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the May 12, 1922, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.