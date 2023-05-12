Forum Flashbacks
100 YEARS AGO: The High School Honor Students — Miss Catherine Remus (right) will be valedictorian and Miss Pearl DeNeen (left) salutatorian of the graduating class at the Maryville High School, this spring. … Both girls are active in their school life. Catherine Remus is vice-president of the senior class. She is also one of the editors-in-chief of the high school annual staff. Pearl DeNeen is also on the annual staff. Both girls are interested in all of the school activities. The senior class, and the school in general, may well be proud of the valedictorian and the salutatorian for this year.

 MARYVILLE DAILY DEMOCRAT-FORUM

5 years ago

Maryville residents may have noticed a bright green building on the corner of South Main Street and East Summit Drive where La Bonita Mexican Restaurant used to be. The color was inspired by the bright urban architecture of Mexico according to Ramiro Murillo who plans to open El Nopal Mexican Restaurant at the location this summer.

