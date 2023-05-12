5 years ago
Maryville residents may have noticed a bright green building on the corner of South Main Street and East Summit Drive where La Bonita Mexican Restaurant used to be. The color was inspired by the bright urban architecture of Mexico according to Ramiro Murillo who plans to open El Nopal Mexican Restaurant at the location this summer.
“We want to offer something where they feel like it’s a piece of Mexico right here,” Murillo said. “That’s why we decided on the colors outside and inside. If you go to Mexico, everything is really colorful; and we want to offer good food of course — the taste of Mexico.”
Murillo’s family began offering customers an authentic taste of Mexico in 2005 when Ramiro’s brother opened a restaurant in Trenton. Since then, the family has opened three other restaurants, one each in Bethany, Palmyra and Chillicothe.
“It’s all family; we don’t hire anybody to manage them,” Murillo said. “I feel like you take care of it more, and everything is the same.”
The name El Nopal — which in English translates to “The Cactus” — also is a tribute to the family’s history in Mexico.
“There is a stereotypical thing, we Mexicans have. So, in Mexico, the part where we’re from, they call (our) people cactus,” Murillo said. “If you hear someone in Mexico, the part where we’re from, speaking Spanish, you say you can see the cactus on his face.”
15 years ago
Voters will choose whether city officials issue $1.9 million in general obligation bonds to expand the Maryville Parks and Recreation Community Center.
Maryville City Council members unanimously approved putting the measure on the Tuesday, Aug. 5, ballot following a brief discussion with Rod Auxier, director of the recreation center.
Auxier explained the initiative would not result in a tax increase. Rather, he explained officials would refinance the general obligation bond from years earlier used to initially build the recreation center.
25 years ago
Entire files will be erased. Computer systems will shut down. Imagine the problems if Wall Street didn’t know what day it was or Northwest Missouri State University couldn’t perform a task as simple as comparing one year to another.
The year 2000 computer dilemma has generated its own brand of terror everywhere computers are used.
When the clock strikes midnight at the turn of the century, the vast majority of the nation’s computers won’t be ready if proper precautions have not been taken. That is because the clocks in much of the hardware and even more of the software have been programmed to operate only on the last two digits.
In other words, the “19” in 1999 will remain the same. Only the “99” will change. And when the new year comes, the computers and the software they are operating will think it is Jan. 1, 1900.
“We try to categorize the problems in terms of mission critical to one extreme, and a nuisance at the other extreme,” said Dr. Jon Rickman, vice president for Information Systems Computing Services at Northwest Missouri State University.
The mission critical items, of which there are roughly two and one-half pages, are those that would cause major problems if they are not fixed. They include the software that keeps track of the university’s finances and enrollment.
“I think (the university public) should know we do not take the problem lightly, that we have taken it very seriously,” Rickman said. “And we have methodically worked on the problem, and we believe we are on top of the mission critical issues. There may be some nuisance problems.”
100 years ago
ALL CHURCHES HONOR MOTHER
Mothers’ Day will be observed tomorrow in all of the Maryville churches with special services. In some, special programs have been planned for the Sunday school hour and others have arranged upon the subject of “Mother.”
The Rev. J. A. Cooper, pastor of the First Baptist Church, will speak tomorrow morning upon, “The Modern Mother.” The Rev. S. P. Allison of the Presbyterian Church, will preach upon “Seeing God in the Home.” Dr. C. C. James of the First Methodist Church will talk upon, “At the House of the Potter.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.newspapers.com. The original article ran in the May 12, 1923, edition of The Maryville Daily Democrat-Forum, which later would become the The Maryville Forum. The photo and accompanying information came from the May 15, 1923 edition.