Forum Flashbacks
25 YEARS AGO - One-Lane Only - U.S. Highway 136 East was blocked in several areas Monday afternoon, with drifts causing one-lane driving. By early Tuesday the Missouri Department of Transportation had cleared the east section of 136. The west section of 136 was not opened until Wednesday.

5 years ago

A large group of Northwest Missouri State University students and faculty members gathered Wednesday morning at the International Plaza to join thousands across the United States participating in a national walkout aimed at bringing awareness to gun violence. 

