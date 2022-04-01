5 years ago
As one new shoe store makes its way to Maryville, an established chain is on its way out.
Payless ShoeSource, located in the Maryville Center on South Main Street next to Sutherlands, will be closing its doors soon.
On Tuesday, according to a release from the corporate office, Payless ShoeSource announced that it filed for Chapter 11 of the U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Code.
On Wednesday, Payless announced it would close 11 stores in Missouri, including the one in Maryville.
15 years ago
Of the nearly 12,000 registered voters in Nodaway County, only 1,489 made their way to the polls Tuesday.
Based on the type of election, officials weren’t expecting much, said Beth (Hann) Walker, the Nodaway County Clerk. …
“We knew the turnout would be low, but I never thought it would be that low,” Walker said Tuesday night, referring to the 12.6 percent voter turnout. “I figured with the school board races, the township bond issues, the county flood insurance issue and the health department that the turnout would be higher. The lack of interest in the county issues is disturbing.”
25 years ago
There were tears of joy in the eyes of many long-time supporters Tuesday night when Maryville R-II Board of Education President Rego Jones and Superintendent Gary Bell emerged from the Nodaway County Clerk’s Office to announce that after six failed attempts, voters had approved the issuing of bonds to build a new middle school and renovate and expand the existing high school and elementary school.
“I could give you a list of adjectives a mile long,” Jones said. “‘Relief’ would be one. ‘Thankful’ would be another. … We have a lot of work to do.” …
The issue passed by a 61 percent margin with 2,178 yes votes to 1,413 no votes.
100 years ago
The Usual April Fool Jokes Today
“Ring the door bell and run, kid!”
The kid did as he was directed by his equally prankish companion, and then sprinted around the corner of the house to await results. It was still early and the boudoir-capped feminine head was thrust cautiously out and as quickly withdrawn, when it was discovered that the bell had rung a false alarm. Then it dawned upon the spectator that it was All Fools Day, the day of unalloyed delight for the practical joker as well as the juvenile population, and that many a doting parent had probably sugared his soft boiled egg and salted his cup of coffee at the morning meal.
Quite the best April Fool stunt was pulled off at the Burlington depot this morning when the 7:50 train from the north was due. It was known that the train was fifteen minutes late, but some one of the jitney drivers managed to convey the impression that the train was pulling in. Then ensued the usual scramble to be first on the platform. Men and women grabbed their bags and parcels and hurried outside where they grouped expectantly, waiting for the choo! choo! But it didn’t come — not then — in fact it was nowhere within sight or hearing. It was quite some little time before the waiting crowd (figured out they’d been fooled).
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the April 1, 1922, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.