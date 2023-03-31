Forum Flashbacks
25 YEARS AGO: Arbor Day planting - Mrs. From’s first grade class, school administrators and city staff gather as the Tree Planting Committee plants a Dogwood — the State Tree of Missouri — at the outdoor classroom at Eugene Field. The first graders listened as Mayor Bridget Brown read a proclamation in honor of Arbor Day and the event. Brown described the proclamation as a “birthday card for the tree.”

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

15 years ago

Steven T. Sapp, 29, Tarkio, has been charged with second degree murder as the result of a Sunday night incident in Pickering.

