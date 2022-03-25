5 years ago
As the confetti rained down on the throng of green, white, and black clad Northwest Missouri faithful and landed softly on the dark wood of the Sanford Pentagon, it was apparent there was a lot to soak in.
Northwest Missouri State University’s men’s basketball team completed the historic run to its first national title.
Along the way, the Bearcats racked up a school-record 35 wins and became the first Division II institution to win the national title in football and men’s basketball in the same academic year. …
Northwest coach Ben McCollum, who went the distance in his third trip to the Elite Eight (his first as a head coach) spoke about the fact it was a tremendous accomplishment.
“It’s very difficult to do that in Division II just financially,” he said. “To be really good at football, you really have to invest in it. They invest in other sports too, but it’s difficult when you have to invest so much to be able to be great at, what the outside would say, are your primary sports. To win two national titles at a school of 7,000 and a town of 13,000, is pretty spectacular.”
15 years ago
An equipment failure at one of two Aquila substations that serves Maryville caused a power outage for more than 40 minutes Thursday afternoon.
Aquila spokesman Bob McKeon said the failure occurred at the distribution station at Fifth and Fillmore streets in Maryville.
About half of Maryville was without power, including the downtown area, Northwest Missouri State University and other areas within the city limits.
“We had approximately 3,700 customers that were without power,” McKeon said.
Maryville Public Safety Department officers were called out to direct traffic at certain intersections.
25 years ago
The community’s assistance in bringing a vision to pass was recognized Sunday as Northeast Nodaway dedicated its new high school and elementary school addition at the high school gymnasium in Ravenwood.
The projects at both Parnell and Ravenwood will prepare the district for anticipated growth in the future and updates the district’s facilities to meet the pressing demands of education, according to Northeast Nodaway Superintendent Dr. James Carlton.
“What this does for our district is to fill a previous void of not having an aesthetic, quality, functional, safe and handicapped-accessible building,” Carlton said. “This allows our teachers to fulfill and maximize their efforts in a team environment.”
The building projects consisted of 30,000 square feet at $35 a square foot, an accomplishment that Carlton attributes to the school board’s commitment to efficiency and the community’s willingness to work together in accomplishing the vision.
100 years ago
FEED HOGS WITH MORE CARE THAN MEN SAYS NURSE
Could Have Race of Physically Perfect People if Attention Was Given
to Care and Feeding
CAMPAIGN OF EDUCATION IS ON
Treatise on Dietetics and General Health Rules
Being Sent Into All Schools From Office
of Public Health Unit
“If as much thought was given to the care and feeding of the human race as is given to the care and feeding of the average stockman’s purebred animals we could soon have a race of almost physically perfect beings,” declares Miss Margaret Scully, public health nurse, whose important mission, just at present, is visiting the rural schools of the county and making physical inspection of the school children. “The farmer feeds his hogs with a definite object in view. He has made a study of the various foods, and he feeds the kind, and in such quantities that will furnish the right amount of nourishment for bone, muscle and sinew, and he practically knows just what the outcome of his course of feeding will be.”
From the offices of the Public Health Unit, directed by Dr. C. P. Fryer, health rules are being sent out to the various schools in an effort to disseminate knowledge of the proper foods for the growing child, and proper hygienic measures to insure bodily cleanliness and proper functioning of the system. …
Nearly 25 per cent of the physical defects are bad tonsils, adenoids and scoring underweight, says Miss Scully, while there are perhaps ten per cent of the pupils who have defective eyes.
The following schedule of foods are listed on the cards being sent out to teachers to be used in educating children as to the proper nourishment of their bodies:
Child should have daily —
1. Milk, three or more glasses daily.
2. Cereal: Rolled oats and wheat cereals; well cooked.
3. Vegetables: Such vegetables as spinach, onions, beets, celery, lettuce and tomatoes.
4. Eggs or meat once a day. Avoid fried foods.
5. Fruit: Apples, oranges, prunes, peaches, etc.
6. Sweets: To be eaten after meals only.
7. Bread and butter every meal—whole wheat or other dark breads are best. Avoid pancakes or other soft hot breads that will not be thoroughly chewed.
8. Three good meals daily. Child should never go to school without breakfast. Avoid irregular eating.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the March 28, 1922, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.