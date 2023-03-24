5 years ago
An Early Childhood Center is in the works for the Maryville R-II School District. The center aims to fill the need for focused education of young children.
According to Superintendent Becky Albrecht, the center could help at-risk children get help before they reach elementary school.
“We put a lot of money into at-risk services and things like that, that I’m not sure would be a need if we addressed needs at a younger age,” Albrecht says. “We’re hoping with an early childhood center to be more proactive and preventative, and invest our money on the front end so we don’t have to spend it in catching up or at-risk things later on in life.”
The center will offer programs that focus on kindergarten readiness according to Albrecht. Students will be able to learn both academic lessons and social lessons through individual and group learning sessions throughout the full-day program.
The center has been in the works for nearly a year, with Albrecht and her team doing research before presenting the plans to the Board of Education last December.
15 years ago
Our Lady of Rickenbach, the healthcare facility for the Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in Clyde, was damaged during a fire on Easter Sunday, March 23.
The fire was discovered around 8 a.m., just as the sisters were gathering for prayer services. With assistance from guests, staff members, neighbors and first responders, each of the 25 sisters in residence were evacuated safely to the motherhouse.
While the fire was detected and extinguished quickly by the building’s automatic sprinkler system, much of the interior received extensive water damage.
“Even though the sprinklers put out the fire, the responders were a godsend,” Prioress General Sister Ramona Varela, OSB said. “They immediately went to work cleaning up the water, which was ankle-deep on the floor. If they hadn’t done that, then we would have suffered much more damage to the walls, the floor and contents inside the building.”
Our Lady of Rickenbach, which opened in 2001 to provide a wide range of the sisters’ healthcare needs from recuperative to long-term care, will be closed until restoration efforts are complete. In the meantime, the sisters have been moved to a wing of the motherhouse where they will receive proper medical care under more challenging conditions.
25 years ago
A representative with Terracon Environmental Engineering said Monday all of the elements in the ground water near the Maryville landfill occur naturally in the environment.
John Rockhold of Terracon said of the roughly 100 parameters tested for in the ground water around the landfill, about 20 registered uncharacteristically high levels.
“Some of these numbers were higher than they had been previously or were above drinking water standards,” Rockhold said. “All of the elements occur naturally in our environments.…None of the things that were detected were the man-made organic things that you typically think of with something like this.”
That does not mean there couldn’t be some danger associated with the findings. Rockhold said some of the elements did exceed the maximum contaminant level for drinking water.
However, drinking water in Maryville comes from a different watershed than the one the landfill is in; and Rockhold said the treatment process drinking water is put through would fix the problem any way.
100 years ago
GET OFF THE LINE
Increasing Number of Broadcasting Listeners and Amateurs Makes This Necessary—To Keep Tab on Offenders
There is much going on up in the air these days and many wonderful secrets are being whispered abroad over the mysterious sound waves that man has so mysteriously adapted for his own use. And so a new problem arises and it has become necessary to provide some accepted rules on “the etiquette of the ether,” so that radio fans may enjoy to the fullest extent, their mastery of the air without interfering with others and also to get the fullest benefit from the broadcasting stations at a distance.
Forrest Martin, one of Maryville’s most enthusiastic radio operators, submits for the benefit of others who are operating receiving or broadcasting stations, the following the set of rules which are generally accepted as a correct schedule, by professionals and amateurs who wish to cooperate for the best interest of all:
“Owing to the increasing number of broadcast listeners and amateurs in Maryville it is necessary to provide a schedule so that the two groups may cooperate.
“In view of the interference which has occurred in many towns and cities the following plan has been adopted and has met with success:
“7:30 to 8:00 p. m. Quiet period for long distance reception: no transmitting.
“8:00 to 10:30 p. m. No transmitting by stations other than those emitting a pure continuous wave.
6:00 to 12:00 p. m. No transmitting by stations using a damped or spark wave.
At other times any legal transmitter may be operated.
“The above schedule will be observed in cases where interference by local amateurs occurs. Any complaints of amateurs breaking the schedule should state the name of the offending station and the time when interference occurred and should be mailed to H. A. Cline, South Buchanan street, Maryville, Mo.”
EDITOR'S NOTE: The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.newspapers.com. The original article ran in the March 29, 1923, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.