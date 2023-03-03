5 years ago
In a season marked by adversity throughout for the Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball team, it was only fitting that in order to secure the MIAA Tournament championship with an 80-74 win over Washburn, the team had to overcome some bad luck.
With forwards Brett Dougherty and Joey Witthus dealing with foul trouble already, reigning National Player of the Year Justin Pitts — who has been playing through a nagging turf toe injury — came up gimpy and had to exit.
“We’ve had a lot of injuries late in the season and we are still trying to overcome them obviously,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “We had to stick together and use different things that traditionally we haven’t because we’ve had pretty good health. It just shows how tough our kids are, how deep we are and how many winners we have on our team.”
15 years ago
Over the last two weeks Yong (Nam?) Park, his wife Anne Kim and their two children Kevin and Michael, have been visiting Maryville and learning more about the curriculum and classroom teaching style of the Horace Mann Elementary School at the Northwest Missouri State University campus.
Park, who runs the Ladera International School of Saipan on the island of Saipan of the United States Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, chose Northwest as a school to partner with because of its teaching style and curriculum.
Park will also be providing scholarships for five to six student teachers to travel to Saipan in the fall to teach students for six to eight weeks.
25 years ago
Librarian Diane Houston says more than 50 people have logged onto the Internet at the Maryville Public Library since the service went on-line nearly two weeks ago.
“It really varies what their interests have been,” Houston said. “From Leonardo DiCaprio to resumes, we have seen a lot of different things.”
Through March 7, graduates of the Internet Masters class offered in Maryville will be on hand at the library at regular intervals to assist patrons with Internet access, Houston said.
Starting March 9, interested persons will have to call the library to set up a meeting time with one of the Internet Masters if they need help getting on-line.
“We see this as kind of the ultimate reference tools for people,” Houston said. “So we want people to use it for that purpose. It is like a huge, gigantic set of books sitting in this library. People do have to understand that not everything on it is verifiable, but it is a wonderful reference too.”
100 years ago
DIRTY WORK WINS FOR BENTON FIVE
————
Maryville Lost 28-22 After Leading All Through Until Last Three Minutes — Got Usual Treatment
————
FANNON CARRIED OFF FLOOR
————
Both Maryville High School teams lost their games last night — Benton scorebook showing a 28-22 win over the boys and the Burlington Junction girls beating the local sextet 11-7.
Benton’s dirtiness and lack of even a vestige of sportsmanship gave them the long end of the score after Maryville had led until the last three minutes. The boys from the packing plant district battered and mauled the Maryville players all through the game without hindrance from the referee. “Bill” Fannon, Maryville center, after having stood the kicks and slugging all through the game, finally went down under a particular nasty piece of dirty work, and Coach H. Frank Lawrence carried him from the floor to the dressing rooms in his arms. The Benton crowd cheered.
The hog-killers, stockyards bruisers and rag-tag and bob-tail of South St. Joe, the usual Benton crowd, wasn’t a bit nastier than the team. Not one man on the Benton five has the slightest idea of the meaning of good sportsmanship or clean playing. Every man kicked, slugged bit and gouged the way to any kind of victory. And the referee, possibly fearing for his life, should he show the guests a square deal, did not interfere.
Coach Lawrence, in speaking of the game today, said: “my boys played the best game of the whole year. They had Benton beat in spite of everything until the last three minutes. They played fair and they played clean and hard. I’m proud of them.”
EDITOR'S NOTE: The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.newspapers.com. The original article ran in the March 3, 1923, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.