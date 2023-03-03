Forum flashbacks
25 YEARS AGO: March Madness - The Jefferson Eagles boys’ basketball team celebrated after winning the Missouri Class 1A District 31 championship Friday night. With the win, the Eagles advance to the first round of the state playoffs at Tarkio Academy in Tarkio Monday night against Mound City. The Jefferson girls, the defending Missouri Class 1A state champions, lost in the district finals to Albany.

5 years ago

In a season marked by adversity throughout for the Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball team, it was only fitting that in order to secure the MIAA Tournament championship with an 80-74 win over Washburn, the team had to overcome some bad luck. 

