5 years ago
The Skidmore Board of Aldermen held a town hall meeting last Thursday to inform residents and voters about an upcoming election issue regarding its water/sewer system.
Emily Wicoff, civil engineer with Snyder & Associates Inc., told residents in attendance that the Environmental Protection Agency is being more stringent in its mandate, thus causing the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to issue permits and enforce that standard through notices of violation letters and fines.
“Your wastewater treatment facility is not meeting the effluent parameters, meaning the water going out of the plant and discharging is not the quality it needs to be,” she said. According to her, what Skidmore is facing is common to many communities.
The city has received several letters now from DNR about the quality, which in the long run could lead to a maximum fine of $10,000 per day, she said.
“They don’t jump to that quickly,” Wicoff said. “I called DNR and they say they don’t like to do that, but for how long?” Wicoff asked.
The three causes of the permit violations are: high inflow and infiltration, inoperable equipment and technology limitations.
15 years ago
Late one night a few years from now coach Tim Jermain thinks people might look back at Jefferson’s run from 2005-2008 and decide that the Eagles were indeed a Class 1 basketball dynasty.
The Eagles rolled to a 59-30 victory against Glasgow (29-3) on Friday afternoon at Mizzou Arena in Columbia to win their third straight state championship game. The Eagles (29-2) haven’t lost to a Class 1 team in three years and have put together one of the most impressive runs in Missouri basketball history.
“It’s been a great run,” Jermain said. “I’m sure at some point we’ll look back on it and probably appreciate it even more. It sure has been a great run.
“The last four years have been a lot of fun. Not only a lot of fun during the run, but it’s been a lot of fun to be around some quality people. That’s what really makes it special is to have a good bunch of guys and get to share it with them.”
25 years ago
Maryville Mayor Bridget Brown has filed as a Democratic candidate for Missouri state representative in the Fourth District.
“I’m very excited about running for state representative office of the Fourth District,” Brown, who resides in Maryville, said. “The citizens of the Fourth District must have a strong voice in Jefferson City if we are to benefit. I will be a strong and effective representative for this region.”
Brown, 51, has served in several capacities of regional and local government, including as a state board member of the Missouri Municipal League, Maryville City Council member and first female mayor of Maryville. Brown’s current term as a council member ends in 1999. She is a board member of the Northwest Regional Council of Governments and has served as a vice president of the Maryville Chamber of Commerce and Chamber Board member.
100 years ago
272 POUNDS BUTTER PER DAY
For the Pancakes
and Hot Biscuits Served on Maryville Tables — Student Makes a Survey
It takes 272 pounds of butter per day for the pancakes and hot biscuits served on Maryville tables, according to figures gathered by Roland Holliday, a senior student in the Maryville High School who made a butter survey last Saturday, in order to get material for a class recitation today, in the vocational agriculture class. One thousand nine hundred and five pounds are used weekly by the good housewives of Maryville, for the various culinary purposes, which shows that they know what is good for their husbands and families to eat.
In order to get accurate figures on his survey, the young student visited all of the merchants and got their figures on the amount of butter sold per day and by the week, then carried his calculations far enough to find that it would take five, two-ton trucks, the size of those used by the lumber yards, to haul the 49 1-2 tons of butter used during one year. The hotels and restaurants estimate that a total of 10,761 pounds annually will cover the amount used by them.
The young student’s deductions after making his survey might be something like this:
“The butter fat from which this butter is made is gathered up by the produce men, shipped by express to creamerys at Omaha, St. Joseph or Bedford, Iowa, where it is made into butter and shipped back by express to our merchants. Think of the money wasted in transportation, the profit to outsiders that could be retained here in Nodaway County if some one would put in a plant to make the battery and at least save the express charge, that of sending the cream away, and ship only the finished product.
“It is splendid to raise quantities of the raw material, but why not send out more of the finished product and increase the purchasing power by finishing raw materials at home!”
EDITOR’S NOTE: The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.newspapers.com. The original article ran in the March 19, 1923, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.