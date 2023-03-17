Forum Flashbacks
25 YEARS AGO: Taste O’ the Green - First grader Sarah Babcock samples some of the green food during the annual Tasting of the Green Tuesday at Eugene Field Elementary School. All of the first graders at the school brought green food to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

5 years ago

The Skidmore Board of Aldermen held a town hall meeting last Thursday to inform residents and voters about an upcoming election issue regarding its water/sewer system. 

