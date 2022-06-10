5 years ago
In 2005, Maryville got a new soccer team.
After watching the Maryville High School girl’s soccer team put up a disappointing season, Cleo Samudzi determined that there needed to be competitive soccer available to kids before they got to high school in order to foster better play. So, in the midst of a football town, Samudzi founded the Maryville Twisters in March of that year.
Since then, the Twisters program has grown to include several girls teams and a boys team. In that time, Samudzi noted there has been a significant rise in the level of play at Maryville High School.
“The only way to get people ready to play competitive soccer is by getting them playing competitive soccer,” Samudzi said. “We started the Twisters so that we could prepare kids for higher levels of soccer.”
Soccer has been part of Samudzi’s life for a long time, as he played semiprofessionally in Zimbabwe before coming to the United States in 1976 and playing at the Division II collegiate level, later becoming a coach. Prior to moving to Maryville, Samudzi coached at various levels in South Dakota, Pennsylvania, and even a stint in Colombia.
In 2004, Samudzi accepted the position of Dean at the Missouri Academy of Science, Mathematics and Computing, which brought him to Maryville. Unfortunately for the Twisters, that’s what will take him away from soccer for the time being.
As the Missouri Academy prepares to close after the coming academic year, Samudzi said his workload is increasing to the point where he has to step away from the Twisters. He said his favorite part about being with the team was watching them excel.
15 years ago
After living more than 21 years in Maryville and serving more than 5 years on the city council — helping to shape the direction and legislation of the city — Councilman John Jasinski is resigning his council seat to take a position at Northwood University in Midland, Mich.
But if Jasinski had any thoughts of sneaking out of town quietly, without a lot of fanfare, it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen. As soon as he publicly announced his decision, city representatives and council members have been eager to give him praise, recognizing him for his concern as a councilman, his dedication as a citizen, his loyalty as a friend and father, and his never-ending desire to help Maryville be the best city it can be.
As part of Monday night’s regular city council meeting, Mayor Chad Jackson issued a proclamation declaring today, Friday, June 15, 2007, as “Councilman John Jasinski Appreciation Day.”
25 years ago
The permissive dialing period for the new 660 area code in western Missouri will begin Oct. 12 and run until next April under a decision reached recently by the Missouri Public Service Commission. …
Under this decision, mandatory dialing will begin April 19, 1998.
During the permissive dialing period, a customer can begin using the new area code. …
On April 9, the Missouri Public Service Commission determined a geographic split would be used to alleviate the exhaustion of available telephone numbers in the 816 area code.
The Commission determined the Kansas City metropolitan area, Kansas City Metropolitan Calling Area exchanges, as well as the St. Joseph exchange and those exchanges which have Extended Area Service to the St. Joseph exchange will retain the 816 area code.
Exchanges currently in the 816 area code but outside the areas listed above (such as Maryville, Trenton, Moberly and Warrensburg) will receive the new 660 area code.
100 years ago
ABBOT RUGGLE IS ENTHRONED AT ABBEY YESTERDAY
Impressive Ceremonies Accompany Elevation of Abbot — Monsignor James P. Brady In Sermon
GREAT CROWD IN ATTENDANCE
Many Clergy From Other States At Conception — Nodaway County Catholic Day Program Given During Afternoon
The Rt. Rev. Philip Ruggle, O. S. B., was enthroned as Coadjutor Abbot at Conception Junction yesterday morning. The impressive ceremonies were attended by a large number of visiting clergy from several states. Abbot Ruggle will take up the duties of Abbot Frowin Conrad, whose advanced age makes it impossible for him to carry out his office.
An immense crowd attended the ceremonies which were held in conjunction with the annual Nodaway County Catholic Day in the afternoon. …
The ceremony of enthronization of the coadjutor abbot began at 9 o’clock yesterday morning in the old abbey. The Most Rev. S. G. Messmer, archbishop of Milwaukee, celebrated solemn pontificial(sic) high mass. …
The sermon was preached by Monsignor James P. Brady of St. Joseph. The speaker paid high tribute to the Order of St. Benedict, the oldest of all Catholic monastic orders. The priest also spoke warmly of the aged Abbot Frowin Conrad, who founded Conception abbey, (sic) and of the new abbot who will assist Abbot Conrad. …
The new coadjutor abbot is a native of Switzerland. He was born at Gossau, canton of Gall, in 1865. He pursued his early studies at the famous monastery of Maria Einsiedeln in Switzerland. When Conception abbey was opened by Abbot Conrad forty years ago by the young cleric Phillip(sic) Ruggle was the first student to register and he is the first alumnus of the college.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the June 14, 1922, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.