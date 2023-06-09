Forum Flashbacks
25 YEARS AGO: Town & Country Day - Face-painter Polly Barton (far right) looks on as several children wait to get their faces painted during the Burlington Junction Town & Country Day Saturday. Barton painted everything from rainbows to frogs on children’s faces.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

15 years ago

At 8:40 a.m., Monday, June 10, 2002, Lloyd Jeffress entered Conception Abbey and began randomly shooting.

