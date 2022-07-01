5 years ago
Nodaway County more or less dodged the bullet during a major summer storm overnight Wednesday that produced tornadoes, heavy rain, hail, flash flooding, some crop damage and severe lightning across the region.
There was one very close call, however, as multiple first responder agencies worked well past midnight to rescue a motorist stranded in fast-moving floodwater after attempting to drive a pickup truck across the White Cloud Creek bridge on 250th Street just west of Maryville.
Sheriff Randy Strong said a nearby resident returning home from his swing-shift job heard the man yelling while clinging to his truck, which was nearly submerged in the rushing water.
Strong said the resident, who immediately called authorities, said the man’s head was visible above the torrent but little else.
Deputies responded, as did Maryville Public Safety Officers Aaron Jones and Tyler Salsbury.
Jones and Salsbury, who are assigned to the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park water patrol, brought a jet ski with them that was used to effect the rescue, Strong said.
Also summoned to the scene were members of the Clarinda, Iowa-based Midwest Regional Dive Team.
15 years ago
As work continued on the renovations at Bearcat Stadium, the Northwest Missouri State Board of Regents was unanimously voting to name the field after current Bearcats football coach Mel Tjeerdsma.
Tjeerdsma’s 132-36 (.786) record, two national championships (1998, 1999), two national runner-up finishes (2005, 2006) and 19 playoff victories (the most ever in Division II) alone, provide a mountain of support for why the field should be named after him as he heads into his 14th season.
An eloquent speech by Northwest Athletic Director Bob Boerigter outlined all of the other intangibles not seen in the record book that make Tjeerdsma worthy of such an honor. This erased any doubts left in the minds of board members during an open session Thursday afternoon.
After no discussion, a motion was proposed, seconded and unanimously approved officially naming the new FieldTurf playing surface in Bearcat Stadium, Mel Tjeerdsma Field.
“There are occasions in the life and history of a university where one of its professional staff members, through their service, leadership, competence and performance establishes an impressive and distinguished record of excellence that far exceeds all of their predecessors and establishes a standard by which all future professionals in that position, will be forever measured,” Boerigter said. “This is the case with our head football coach, Mel Tjeerdsma.”
25 years ago
Too often today it seems the right people are not rewarded. In Maryville, it appears that trend is changing as two of the nicest people you’d ever meet are preparing to take over duties as grand marshals at this year’s Nodaway County Fair.
Harley and Loretta Kissinger were named this year’s Nodaway County Fair parade grand marshals but it was an honor that they were a little apprehensive about accepting.
“There are a lot of other people who deserve this honor more than us,” Loretta Kissinger said.
Harley Kissinger is no stranger to the fair parade. He has been the chairman of the fair parade committee for the past 17 years and, although he enjoyed the experience, he is looking forward to seeing the other side of the experience.
100 years ago
ALEYS CELEBRATE 72ND ANNIVERSARY
Burlington Junction Couple Married July 4, 1850—Both in Good Health and Very Active
Mr. and Mrs. George Aley celebrated their seventy-second wedding anniversary yesterday. They spent the day quietly at their home in Burlington Junction, and attending the Fourth of July celebration at that place. Two sons, George Aley of Maryville and John Aley of near Hopkins, and their families spent the day with their parents.
Mr. Aley, who is 91 years old, told his son George last night that he couldn’t remember when he had had as good a time as he did attending the celebration yesterday. Mr. Aley is very active and in good health with the exception of his eyesight, which is very poor. He is an ardent follower of Isaac Walton, and in the summer he spends a great deal of his time pulling the big cat and carp out of the Nodaway River.
Mrs. Aley is 92 years old. Until lately she has always done her own housework. She spends a great deal of time visiting with her neighbors and doing quilting and other hand-work. …
The old couple have eight living children, eighteen grand children and sixteen great grandchildren. A big family reunion was held this year at Burlington Junction on May 12 in celebration of Mrs. Aley’s ninety-second birthday.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the July 5, 1922, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.