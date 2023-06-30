Forum Flashbacks
5 YEARS AGO: Town pride on parade in Elmo -  The great-grandchildren of the late Lowell Hull, who farmed in the Elmo area for many years and died in 2018 at age 99, celebrated Hull’s memory Saturday during the small north-county town’s 68th annual pre-Fourth of July parade. Pictured from left: Matthew Adkins, Katy Miller, Maggie Miller and Grant Adkins.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

25 years ago

As the city continues its search for cable companies interested in serving Maryville, Classic Cable remains confident the two entities can come to terms on a refranchising agreement. …

