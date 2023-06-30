25 years ago
As the city continues its search for cable companies interested in serving Maryville, Classic Cable remains confident the two entities can come to terms on a refranchising agreement. …
That view differs from the city’s. The Maryville City Council voted June 8 to expand the contract of attorney Tony Mendoza to include preparations for a formal refranchising process, meaning the case will eventually be taken to the Federal Communications Commission.
The city wants a system with a fiberoptic backbone that can support more channels and offer services like Internet access and quality video conferencing in the future. That would require, as the city sees it, an upgrade from a 330 mhz system to a 550 mhz system. The city also wants the option for a future upgrade to 750 mhz if the need arises. …
Classic Cable is most concerned with the channel capacity and quality of the cable system. …
“There are new technologies out there today that accomplish the same end results,” (Classic Cable Vice President for Operations Gil) Nichols said. “Because it is new, it is not fully understood by people not in the industry.”
The new technology is digital compression, an idea (City Manager David) Angerer said the city would be open to discussing if the other demands were met.
Nichols said Maryville is now operating on a 330 mhz network, meaning it can support about 40 channels. An upgrade to 550 mhz would mean a maximum of about 78 channels.
50 years ago
Leslie Quinton Beggs, who has worked in the Maryville postoffice(sic) since 1946, retired Saturday from his position of assistant postmaster.
Beggs was born in Guilford, later attended Northwest Missouri State University and is a World War II veteran. Later, he served in the National Guard for 22 years, retiring in 1965 as a Chief Warrant Officer. He also has been a past commander of the American Legion Post 100.
Beggs started at the local postoffice(sic) in September, 1946, as a substitute clerk, later serving as superintendent of mails before being appointed assistant postmaster in January, 1971. He and his wife, Wanda, have four children.
Effective next Saturday, Julian Henggeler will be promoted to take Beggs’ place, under a new title, assistant to the postmaster. Henggeler has worked in the Maryville postoffice(sic) since September, 1965.
100 years ago
Many Attend Skidmore Celebration Yesterday
About 3000 persons attended the celebration at Skidmore yesterday. It was the best and largest attended celebration that Skidmore has ever had, Frank Barrett of there said this morning.
There were a number of boys and girls races. The parade consisted of numerous floats constructed by the lodges, schools, churches and Red Cross of Skidmore.
Dr. Fred Keller delivered an address on “Citizenship.” Dr. Keller stressed the duties of a citizen of America and reminded his hearers that it was a privilege to live under the Stars and Stripes.
Airplane and parachute jumps were also held in the afternoon. There was a pageant at night, in addition to the fireworks.
The Skidmore band furnished the music. The celebration yesterday was under the auspices of the American Legion with J. S. Barrett in charge of the program.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The 50-year and 100-year flashbacks are courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.newspapers.com. The original 50-year article ran in the July 2, 1973, edition of the Maryville Daily Forum. The original 100-year article ran in the July 4, 1923, edition of the Maryville Daily Democrat-Forum, which later would become The Maryville Forum.