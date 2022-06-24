5 years ago
Local civic and business leaders gathered at SSM Health St. Francis Hospital on Friday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony officially dedicating a new cancer clinic and chemotherapy infusion center.
The 3,500-square-foot facility, created from renovated space formerly comprising seven patient rooms, embraces a private infusion room, a blood-drawing room, six curtained infusion bays, examination rooms, nurse stations and a physician office area. …
In conjunction with developing the cancer center, St. Francis has enhanced its pharmacy operation so that chemotherapy drugs can be prepared on site.
Andrea Sandusky-Ury, a registered nurse who serves as the infusion center’s manager, said the new facility will enhance patient privacy and provide a more supportive environment for those experiencing fatigue and discomfort.
Infusion bay recliners, for example, are deeply padded, heated and equipped with a massage function. …
St. Francis President Mike Baumgartner said the center was constructed at a cost of about $650,000.
Those funds were allocated from the hospital’s capital improvements budget with additional support provided by the St. Francis Foundation.
15 years ago
Missouri has a rich history, complete with century-old mansions, political intrigue, the homes of cutthroat criminals and fields where bloody Civil War battles took place.
Many people visit these historic sites year after year. But few do it with such an unspoiled view of the Missouri countryside.
For the third straight year, the Border Raiders bike tour has taken dedicated cyclists through the Missouri River Valley on an eight-day, four-state bicycle ride, which includes stops in Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas, and will cover more than 500 miles.
Wednesday afternoon the more than 150 cyclists participating in this year’s Border Raiders bike tour stopped in Maryville; and following a Chris Cakes breakfast at the high school early this morning, they once again took to the open roads of Missouri. …
Designed to tour the places “where the border wars ignited Civil War long before the first shots were fired on Fort Sumter,” the Border Raiders bike tour begins and ends in Lawrence, Kan., and passes through “the stomping grounds of John Brown, Jim Lane and the Freestate Jayhawkers, Frank and Jesse James, Quantrill’s Raiders and the Border Ruffians.”
The cyclists will “see the millionaire homes of Atchison’s railroad barons and visit the antebellum homes of Weston, Missouri.”
And, of course, enjoy a little Maryville hospitality.
25 years ago
The season pass dilemma continues to be a problem for the Maryville Parks and Recreation Department.
Rod Auxier, director of the department, said the board was not able to make a decision at its meeting Thursday on the misuse of the season pass system being used at the Maryville Aquatic Center.
“We had a very lengthy discussion on the pass versus a punch card system,” Auxier said. “We turned it over to the Planning Committee.”
The problem with the season pass system is turning out to be an expensive one for the Parks and Rec Department. Auxier said it has cost his department between $1,000 and $2,000 in lost revenue already this year.
Auxier said the bulk of the problem with the current system is applicants falsifying addresses and last names to get additional people on to a family pass. The most viable alternative for the department appears to be a punch card system. Under this plan, a pre-paid card would be issued with somewhere between five and 50 punches in it.
100 years ago
Big Fish Stories Due When Deputy Sheriff Returns
There will be big fish stories floating around in the sheriff’s office after tomorrow — and maybe bear stories, too, for Gus Romasser, deputy sheriff and major domo of the office, will arrive from a vacation of several weeks which he has spent in the lake regions of Minnesota, where big fish jump out on the banks when you sit in the sand and whistle “Yankee Doodle.”
Mr. and Mrs. Romasser spent most of the time at Mantrap Camp, Dorsett, Minn., where they have gone for several seasons for their summer outings. When the Romassers camp they do it in the approved style, their outdoor togs being the envy of other would-be vacationists in Maryville, who will have to take their outing second hand, as told in the picturesque language of the popular deputy sheriff.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the June 28, 1922, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.