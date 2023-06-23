15 years ago
Dr. Dean L. Hubbard, 69, ninth president of Northwest Missouri State University, will retire next summer at the end of the 2009 fiscal year.
Hubbard announced his intention to step down at Thursday’s (June 26) Board of Regents meeting. He assumed the presidency on July 1, 1984, and will have served as the institution’s top administrator for 25 years, the longest term ever by a Northwest president.
“It is, of course, with great sadness that I announce my forthcoming retirement,” Hubbard said. “There are simply no words to describe the deep affection Aleta and I feel for this University after so many years. Both of us want to express our heartfelt thanks to all of the faculty members, staff and students, past and present, whose friendship and dedication have graced our lives. Together, we have accomplished so much. It goes without saying that, whatever the future holds, Aleta and I will always be Bearcats.”
25 years ago
The one and only restaurant in Hopkins is getting a new look and a new name. The new name is the Ranch House Bar & Grill, formerly The Hopkins Restaurant & Bar. The restaurant is located at 102 North Mo. Highway 148.
The restaurant also got a new face-lift — inside and out. Mona and Ron Konecne, owners of the restaurant, said the work had been needed for a long time and they finally decided they would never find the “right time,” so they just closed down and started working.
The restaurant has been closed during the renovations.
“What started out to be three days, turned into a month,” Ron said.
They entirely remodeled the inside of the building. They put new vanities and bathroom facilities in. They tore out the old floor and put in a brand new one, as well as a new ceiling. The walls have been repainted and a brand new Formica bar top was installed.
“We would like to thank the customers of the community for supporting us for the last nine years, because without them, none of this would be possible,” Ron said.
100 years ago
ANOTHER NODAWAY BOOK IS UNDERWAY
Another book, with scenes and characters taken in Nodaway County, is being written by a former Maryville boy. The author of this book is Dale Carnagey, a former resident, who is now in Germany. This fact was revealed last night by Homer Croy, author of “West of the Water Tower,” and other books, in his talk at the luncheon of the Chamber of Commerce last night. Mr. Carnagey has gained quite a reputation for his work in public speaking and his texts upon this subject. His parents, Mr. and Mrs. James W. Carnagey, now live at Belton, Mo. Mrs. J. W. Alexander of Orrsburg is the aunt of Mr. Carnagey.
The scenes and characters in Mr. Carnagey’s new book are from the Rose Hill district in the Harmony district neighborhood. …
Mr. Croy said his next book was to be a story of the farm. He admitted he was visiting here at this time partly on account of getting incidents and facts about farm life which are to be used in his new book.
“There have been very few strictly farm novels written,” said Mr. Croy. “In most of them the characters are taken to the city and are eventually swallowed up by metropolitan life. I intend to portray life upon the modern farm in the middlewest to include vitalized agriculture, modern equipment and the like.” …
Mr. Croy settled the minds of his listeners by saying they need have no fear of being put into the next book as he had all of the characters fixed in his mind before leaving New York. He expects to complete the book about the first of next year.
The second round of the “mush-eating contest” between Croy and (C. J.) Colden (former editor of the Nodaway Forum) was staged last evening. With handicaps considered, Mr. Croy emerged winner, even though Mr. Colden (with the aid of two assistants, J. F. Hull and George Robb Ellison) succeeded in disposing of his mush allotment first.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.newspapers.com. The original article ran in the June 26, 1923, edition of The Maryville Daily Democrat-Forum, which later would become the The Maryville Forum.