Forum Flashbacks
25 YEARS AGO: EFE Outdoor Classroom benefits from community input — This year Pat Kinman’s and Fran Mitchell’s fourth grade students measured the outdoor classroom and made a map that will be posted and used by the whole elementary school. Fourth graders, Mitchell Lager, Jacob Dyche, Bobby Reno, Jessica McGuire and Stephanie Morris are taking a break from lots of measuring.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

15 years ago

Dr. Dean L. Hubbard, 69, ninth president of Northwest Missouri State University, will retire next summer at the end of the 2009 fiscal year.

