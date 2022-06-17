5 years ago
The Administration Building, Bearcat Stadium, Lamkin Activity Center and Colden Pond are just a few of the landmarks at Northwest Missouri State University.
But the list of notable campus locations could grow by one as soon as next summer now that ground has been ceremonially broken for the Hughes Family Center — or perhaps Hughes Fieldhouse.
Hundreds gathered Thursday morning on Northwest’s practice football field just south of the baseball diamond for a ceremony marking the official start of construction for the $20 million facility.
“It’s a historic day, but especially a critical juncture for Northwest Missouri State University as we think about not just today but decades to come,” President John Jasinski said.
The facility will comprise 137,250 square feet under one roof and contain a 90- yard practice turf, a 300-meter indoor track, seating, and meeting rooms. It is also being designed as a venue for trade shows, graduations and concerts and will be equipped with a removable flooring system.
The center is being named for Carl and Cheryl Hughes, both Northwest graduates. The couple played a key role in fundraising efforts by making a major donation and encouraging others to do the same.
15 years ago
Destruction of the old Hudson and Perrin Halls began in June 2005.
Northwest Missouri State University officials said construction of the new buildings would take two years to complete.
Right on track, the newly rebuilt Hudson and Perrin Halls will house up to 500 incoming freshmen this fall.
Hudson and Perrin Halls will carry the names of the original residence halls. Nell Hudson was the University’s first woman registrar, and Alice Perrin was the first dean of women.
The two Halls are connected by a commons area. This commons area is a large component of glass work, and is “very distinctive and modern,” Construction Project Manager Mark Galbraith said.
25 years ago
The Maryville R-II School District Board of Education met Wednesday night to discuss a docket full (of) different issues, among them the sale of land to the City of Maryville and the renewal of the superintendent’s contract.
Topping the list was the sale of 40 acres of land the board owned to the City of Maryville.
The land has been under the watchful eye of the city for a number of weeks. Plans are for the land to be used to open a new recreational facility, including both soccer and baseball fields.
The land sale did go through after much negotiating between the school board and Maryville officials.
Both the school board and the city worked hard to make sure the sale of the land was beneficial and reasonable to both parties.
The land was sold for $168,902.
100 years ago
85TH BIRTHDAY PIONEER CITIZEN
George S. Baker, Founder of First Bank in Nodaway County, Still Takes Keen Interest in Affairs
HE WAS CONFEDERATE SOLDIER
Grow to Maturity on Farm Near Maryville and Has Since Been Identified With the Progress of Town and County
George S. Baker, one of Maryville’s oldest and most respected citizens is 85 years old today.
As one of the pioneer citizens here Mr. Baker has seen the development of Maryville and Nodaway County since 1851 when he came here with his parents, and grew to maturity, working on the home farm about six miles north of Maryville on the One Hundred and Two River.
Mr. Baker enlisted in the Confederate service in August, 1861, under General Price and became quartermaster of the regiment, with the rank of captain, receiving an honorable discharge when his term of service had expired.
After the war was over Mr. Baker engaged in farming and stock trading and in December 1868, organized the first banking company in Nodaway County and which is now known as the Nodaway Valley Bank. On September 7, 1896, he organized the Real Estate bank, one of Maryville’s flourishing financial institutions located on East Fourth street.
Mr. Baker has given up the heavier duties connected with the banking business, but still spends a great deal of his time with its progressive activities where he has for so many years been one of the chief figures.
Two children are living, George B. Baker of the Real Estate Bank and Mrs. M. G. Tate, who lives up on West Third street.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the June 19, 1922, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.