5 years ago
After 62 years in the hairstyling industry, Jason Barbosa is putting his shearers away and retiring. While the stylist has had a part in many salons and shops around Maryville throughout his career, Barbosa did not always want to become a hairstylist.
“Some people say, ‘Would you advise people to go into it?’ Only if they want to,” Barbosa said. “I didn’t have a calling, but after I got into it I stayed in it. I like the people.”
Barbosa served for a short time in the military, and when he came home, he wasn’t sure what he should do. A friend of the family who was a stylist encouraged him to give hairstyling a try.
“My mom said, ‘Go talk to them.’ I think she wanted to make sure I wouldn’t be out on the streets getting in trouble.”
Barbosa went to the St. Joseph Beauty University in downtown St. Joseph where he got his license to style. It was in St. Joseph where he took his first job as a stylist, though this was short-lived.
Throughout the 1970s, Barbosa toured the country with his band, The Barbosa Brothers that was made up of family members and friends.
“We played country clubs here, all the country clubs in St. Joe and all the country clubs in Kansas City,” Barbosa said. “About the only place we didn’t go was Vegas. We went everywhere.”
In 1971, Barbosa moved his family to Maryville where his wife had grown up, but it wasn’t until almost 10 years and a few children later that he settled down. …
The soon-to-be 85-year-old stylist says he is thankful for his time and has been blessed with good health.
“I feel blessed that I’m going the way I am,” Barbosa said. “I know a lot of people a lot younger than me that seem worse off.”
25 years ago
Three local businessmen recently took an African Safari to do big game hunting. The three men were Chuck Hetrick, Gary Sherlock and Brock Pfost.
The adventure began April 5 when their flight sent them to their destination of Windhoek, Namibia where they met their professional hunter. …
The largest surprise Hetrick found about the trip was how good the hunting was and how far beyond his expectations the adventure was.
“We would see 500-600 game animals a day,” Hetrick said. “We saw baboon’s(sic) to warthog’s(sic) to Kudu’s(sic). Kudu’s(sic) were our main hunt.”
They even saw elephant’s(sic), zebra’s(sic) and mircats(sic). They saw the tracks of leopard’s(sic) and cheetah’s(sic), but never actually saw the animal. …
Hetrick said they were driving along the game road in a pickup truck, sitting up fairly high. Their guide that day, Johnny, saw a black thing about a mile away, so they turned toward it. Then the animal started running towards the truck. It was a great big male ostrich. It would run up and bang into the side of the truck trying to drive them out of the territory. Hetrick said the ostrich chased them for about three miles. No one got hurt, luckily. …
All three of the local men got a kudo(sic) and a hartebeest, Sherlock and Hetrick each shot a warthog and a spring bok(sic), and Sherlock and Pfost each shot a Gems bok(sic) and Hetrick shot a zebra.
They did not get to keep the meat from the animals they shot, however. The only part of the animal they could keep was the head so they could mount it. The native people who owned the farms where they would shoot the animals would get the meat. If the men wanted to taste the meat of the animals they shot, they would have to ask first, but usually received a portion to try.
100 years ago
SWIMMING POOL READY TO OPEN
Maryville’s newest playground, the $12,000 natatorium, constructed and managed by G. W. Aley and Sons at First and Vine streets, will be ready for the first plunge in the morning. A large force of men are at work at the pool today putting on the finishing touches. When completed it will be one of the best, most sanitary and largest pools in this section of the country.
Sanitation Stressed
Particular attention has been given to the sanitary feature of the pool. Constant circulation and purification of the water has been obtained by a large electrically operated hydraulic pump. The water is pumped through a 10-foot hole through the filter and back into the pool. …
A vacuum cleaner will be used to sweep the bottom and to pick up all the sediment and particles. The management is exercising the greatest care in insuring the best health conditions there. Nobody with any skin or other disease will be permitted to enter the water. Everyone entering will be required to register his name the first time and the doctors are co-operating with the management to prevent any persons of questionable health from entering the pool.
The pool is up-to-date and modern in every respect. “We feel that we have built something that will be a credit to Maryville,” said Henderson Aley this morning, “And we believe the people will agree with us when they view the new pool as to looks, workmanship and sanitation.” …
A Guard and Matron
Ed Kendall, an experienced swimmer will be the official life saver and guard, and will be commissioned for police duties. …
Miss Lennie Calkins of Kansas City will be here to act as matron to assist women and children in dressing and to see that proper conduct and care of girls and children are maintained. …
The Pool Proper
The pool proper is 90 by 95 feet, and as large as any in the state. It starts down gradually and runs to a depth of ten feet in the deepest place. … Two 32-foot slides and one 16-foot slide for children have been erected, and there is a 12-foot dive and a 7-foot springing board over the deepest end. A cement walk surrounds the pool and a specially constructed “beach” of sand, with several rustic chairs and benches, are on the outside of the walk.
The pool is amply lighted and gives a pretty effect at night. There are two large dressing rooms on the east and west, each equipped with shower baths. …
The admission will be ten cents entrance, ten cents into the pool, and ten cents for a locker if one wishes to dress there.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.newspapers.com. The original article ran in the June 4, 1923, edition of The Maryville Daily Democrat-Forum, which later would become the The Maryville Forum.