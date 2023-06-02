Forum Flashbacks
25 YEARS AGO: Leadership Maryville - Ty Hilsabeck (holding cup) enjoys his supper as mom Vicky Hilsabeck keeps everything in perspective. Jarod Hilsabeck is also pictured enjoying his meal at the Leadership Maryville picnic held last week. The annual picnic was held at Beal Park with many past Leadership graduates in attendance.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

5 years ago

After 62 years in the hairstyling industry, Jason Barbosa is putting his shearers away and retiring. While the stylist has had a part in many salons and shops around Maryville throughout his career, Barbosa did not always want to become a hairstylist.

