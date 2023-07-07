Forum Flashbacks
25 YEARS AGO: Hopkins Picnic - The new Little Mr. and Miss Hopkins, Coby Cross and Maddie Forney front and center, surrounded by their court. The court consists of Kelly Wallace, Dale Brown, Natasha Blackford, Taylor Miller, Cassie Titus, Joseph Frueh, Jade Ogle, Ashley Laughlin, Cody Bix, J.T. Titus, Justin Baldwin and Tanisha King.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education voted July 8 to eliminate most fees students pay to use items in the building, including locker fees, book fees, band fees and activity fees.

