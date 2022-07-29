Forum Flashbacks July 28 - Aug. 3
Buy Now

25 YEARS AGO: Bible School Bop - Rather than having separate vacation bible schools, St. Gregory’s, First Christian and St. Paul’s Episcopal churches combined their gathered youth to have one giant vacation bible school this year, which is being hosted by St. Gregory School. Here, kids dance, cheer, shout, sing and even country line dance their joy and love for God as part of the “Avalanche Ranch” vacation bible school. More than 180 kids have been signed up for the jointly-sponsored VBS this week.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

5 years ago

For nearly 100 years, J.C. Penney Co. has had a retail store located in Maryville, first downtown and then, beginning in 1981, at the Maryville Mall Shopping Center on South Main.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags