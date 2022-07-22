Forum Flashbacks
25 YEARS AGO: Nodaway County Fair - Look out behind you. Young Camron Hull is no match for the tractor that is bearing down behind him in the Nodaway Fair Parade. The large tractor was driven by Bob Hull.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

5 years ago

Crappie anglers at Mozingo Lake have noticed a distinct fall-off over the past couple of years in the number of fish they’re reeling in, and the Missouri Department of Conservation is working to do something about it. 

