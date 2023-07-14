15 years ago
The only thing worse than having a husband deployed overseas was the disappointment she felt about delivering a baby without him by her side.
For Cathy Rybolt, 27, giving birth to her second child via Web cam, so that her husband could witness the miracle all the way from Kosovo, was something she had never really thought about.
Rita Miller, director of community relations/development at St. Francis Hospital, said when Dr. Michael Feuerbacher heard that Cathy’s husband Paul, 29, was deployed in Kosovo and wouldn’t be present during little Shayleigh’s birth, he figured out how to make the impossible, possible.
“I think it went really well,” Feuerbacher said. “Dad was able to see the baby, and it went well. It was exciting to see that he could be so far away and yet still be involved.”
Feuerbacher said that the Web cam was an experience that he and the nursing staff had talked about before, but this was the first time they had actually set it up.
Shayleigh, who was born at 6:47 p.m., Friday, July 11, weighed 7 pounds and was 21 inches long at birth, and joins big sister, Daylah, 18 months.
“He was really, really happy,” Cathy said of her husband Paul’s reaction to witnessing the live birth of his second child from Kosovo. “He was so grateful because they went out of their way so he could be as close as possible during her birth.” …
Ensuring Paul that his new baby was perfect, Cathy said the nurses were very accommodating and even held the baby up and turned her in every direction so Paul could see every inch of his newborn. …
She said she could hear the excitement in Paul’s voice, but she also knew he was overwhelmed, sitting in his bunk at a quarter to 2 a.m. — with the seven hour time difference — halfway across the world.
“Technology is amazing,” she said. “It’s just so amazing that we were able to hook up like that.”
25 years ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Maryville man has been convicted of killing a federal drug informant in 1990.
A U.S. District Court jury deliberated two hours Tuesday before finding Tony Emery, 41, guilty of murder with intent to prevent the communication of information to a federal law enforcement officer.
Prosecutors said Emery beat to death Christine Elkins, 32, because she was working for state and federal authorities investigating the methamphetamine trade in the Maryville area. Elkins was last seen alive on Aug. 4, 1990. Her body was found July 28, 1996, in her car in the Missouri River at St. Joseph.
Emery will be sentenced in 60 to 90 days. He faces a mandatory sentence of life without parole.
50 years ago
The recent ruling by the Supreme Court giving the local level of government the responsibility of determining obscenity standards has been called “passing the buck” by one Maryville theater owner.
Jim Cook, owner of the Dude Ranch Drive-In Theater and the Tivoli Theater, said he felt the ruling would allow unqualified persons to determine what movies a community will see.
“A small-town judge in the Bible Belt of southern Missouri might take a dim view of anything more risque than ‘The Robe,’” Cook said. “Standards should be set at least at the state level to determine the acceptability of a movie.”
Cook said he has not been affected by any obscenity ruling as yet because “we’ve tried to be careful with our bookings.” He added that he also endeavored to keep out young persons who did not meet age requirements for certain movies.
“If I tried to run ‘Deep Throat’ here, I’m sure it would result in public reaction, probably legally. But I’m not likely to run anything that controversial,” he said. …
Though many large city prosecutors are viewing the high court ruling as the spark for too many more cases on their already-overcrowded dockets, Pros. Atty. John Fraze said he doubts that the ruling will affect his office very much.
“We just don’t have the type of hard core pornography that you see in cities like Kansas City,” he said.
100 years ago
CAN’T COMMUNICATE WITH THE PLANETS
————
DECLARES ASTRONOMIST SPEAKING AT COLLEGE YESTERDAY
Dr. A. M. Harding, extension professor of the University of Arkansas gave the second installment of his lectures entitled “Other Worlds Than Ours” yesterday afternoon to the student body.
In the lecture Wednesday morning Dr. Harding outlined a general foundation to astronomy, yesterday afternoon he took the student body on a visit to the planets of this universe and their moons. The lecture was illustrated by some very interesting slides taken through large telescopes.
“We cannot go from the earth to other planets,” said Dr. Harding in his lecture,” because airplanes take air to travel. When we get about fifty miles away from the earth surface there is no air to sustain these airplanes.” Dr. Harding went on to say that even if we travel as fast as electricity which of course is impossible for the human to fly or even be shot from a cannon it would take us a long time to make the trip to one of the planets. This alone shows the foolishness of the devices upon which some people work trying to send rockets on a trip to Mars.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The 50-year and 100-year flashbacks are courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.newspapers.com. The original 50-year article and photo ran in the July 13, 1973, edition of The Maryville Daily Forum. The original 100-year article ran in the July 13, 1923, edition of the Maryville Daily Democrat-Forum, which later would become The Maryville Forum.