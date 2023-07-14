Forum Flashbacks
25 YEARS AGO: Nodaway County Fair - The Little Mr. and Miss Nodaway contest was held Thursday evening. From left to right are: Mataya Wooten, first runner-up; Suzanne Reynolds, Little Miss Nodaway; Ryan Vandivert, Little Mr. Nodaway and Christopher Holtman, first runner-up.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

15 years ago

The only thing worse than having a husband deployed overseas was the disappointment she felt about delivering a baby without him by her side.

