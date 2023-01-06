Forum Flashbacks: Jan. 5-11
Buy Now

5 YEARS AGO: Maryville welcomes first baby of 2018 - Davis Allen Black was the first Maryville baby born in 2018. Black, son of Ashley and Richard Black, was born at 7:28 a.m. Jan. 4 at SSM Health St. Francis Hospital. He was born 20-inches long and weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces. The first-time parents received two baskets of gift items from the hospital and were spending some time in the hospital before heading home.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

5 years ago

Northwest Missouri State University Director of Athletics, Mel Tjeerdsma, has been selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame by The National Football Foundation (NFF). Tjeerdsma is one of three coaches, along with 10 former players, in the 2018 class. The announcement was made by the NFF on ESPN’s SportsCenter on Monday morning.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags