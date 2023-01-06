Forum Flashbacks: Jan. 5-11

5 years ago
Northwest Missouri State University Director of Athletics, Mel Tjeerdsma, has been selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame by The National Football Foundation (NFF). Tjeerdsma is one of three coaches, along with 10 former players, in the 2018 class. The announcement was made by the NFF on ESPN’s SportsCenter on Monday morning.
“Being part of the 2018 class of the NFF College Football Hall of Fame is almost beyond my imagination,” said Tjeerdsma. “This honor is really made possible through the cumulative efforts of so many coaches and student athletes that have been a part of my career as well as the love and support of my family. I’m looking forward to this year and all of the events that go along with the award.”
Tjeerdsma started coaching football at Northwest in 1994 and led the team to 183 victories in 17 seasons. After retiring from coaching in 2010, he returned in April of 2013 as the Bearcats’ Director of Athletics.
As a coach, Tjeerdsma captured three NCAA Division II National Championships (1998, 1999, 2009) and won 12 MIAA conference titles. He is a four-time American Football Coaches Association Coach of the Year honoree and was named MIAA Coach of the Year 12 times. He was the 2009 Liberty Mutual Coach of the Year and has been inducted into the Division II Football Hall of Fame, the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame and the Northwest Missouri State M-Club Hall of Fame. In 2009, he was awarded the FCA Grant Teaff Lifetime Achievement Award.
15 years ago
Agnes Teaney, resident of Ravenwood, Mo. for 43 years, usually leaves her house twice a day: once to go downtown for coffee and another time to get her mail. Teaney, who lives next door to the Rocking West Saddlery, said she left her house about 9 a.m. Tuesday to go to the post office. When she got to the corner, she noticed a gaping hole in the basement of the building.
“I’d never seen that hole before and I thought, now what are they doing with that big hole in the basement this time of year,” Teaney said.
She walked up to the post office and saw postmaster Kelly Swalley and mail carrier Charles Brand running from the back, so she said she followed them out of the door.
“I saw them running so I went with them,” she said. “I didn’t even get my mail.” …
“Charlie said call 911, three times I heard him say it,” Teaney said. “And then all this dust started billowing out of the south side of the building.”
Teaney’s husband, Harold “Rusty” Teaney, said he heard a whooshing sound and ran outside to find his wife.
“I had to wait for the dust to settle,” Harold said. “It just fell right straight down.”
The north side of the building that housed the Rocking West Saddlery and the Ravenwood Post Office had collapsed. Victor West, owner of the saddleshop and the building, remained tight lipped about the incident, but did confirm he was not in the building at the time.
“What can you say, it fell down,” West said. “What’s there to think about? Life goes on.”
25 years ago
The new sports complex being built to the west of the campus of Northwest Missouri State University moved a step closer to being named Wednesday night as the Maryville Parks and Recreation Board narrowed its choices down to four.
The board received 146 entries in their Name the Park Contest. Out of those 146, the board voted to consider these four as the finalists: 1) Countryside or Country Side Park, 2) Sunset Park, 3) University Park and 4) Westside Park.
Parks and Rec Director Rod Auxier said each of the four finalists were suggested multiple times.
The board will make a final decision on the name of the park at the Feb. 5 meeting.
100 years ago
Mrs. Frank Turpin Beats Own Record
————
Last spring we announced that Mrs. Frank Turpin had set her stakes to churn 1,200 pounds of butter during the year 1922, says the Clearmont News. Last Saturday she called and informed us that she had done a little better, as she had churned and marketed 1,266 pounds. She milked on an average of three cows during the year and bought 1,037 1/2 pounds of cream. The lowest price she received for the butter was 33 cents a pound. This is certainly some record.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.newspapers.com. The original article ran in the Jan. 6, 1923, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.