Forum Flashbacks
25 YEARS AGO: Eagle Scouts - The Otoe District of the Pony Express Council Boy Scouts of America has announced its 1997 Class of Eagle Scouts. Eagle Scouts pictured are (left to right) Chris Rowlette, Maitland, Troop 68; Richard Vogel, Graham, Troop 68; Dallas Mullocks, Parnell, Troop 131; Nick Glasnapp, Maryville, Troop 75; Eric Strueby, Hopkins, Troop 131; and Dave Merrill, Maryville, Troop 74. Members of the 1997 Class of Eagle Scouts not pictured are Justin Cracraft, Maryville, Troop 74; and Jim Barnes, Maryville, Troop 74.

5 years ago

Taylor Gadbois was never one for self-promotion or reveling in personal accolades, but the best athlete to come out of Maryville High School never needed that because whenever somebody saw her take the field or the court, the skills were obvious. …

