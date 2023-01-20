5 years ago
Taylor Gadbois was never one for self-promotion or reveling in personal accolades, but the best athlete to come out of Maryville High School never needed that because whenever somebody saw her take the field or the court, the skills were obvious. …
The four-time MEC selection and two-time All-State pick had never seriously considered the possibility of playing at Division-I at a school like Missouri. She held the Spoofhound records for hits in a season and game; stolen bases for a career, season and game; and runs scored in a season and career. Still, Taylor just had a hard time imagining herself in a Tiger uniform.
“When people ask me about it, I just got lucky,” Taylor said. “I didn’t send anything out. … I was planning to go to Northwest and I wanted them to look at me for basketball, not softball. I just got lucky. Some girls don’t get lucky. I was blessed.” …
As a redshirt freshman, she appeared in 40 games, but had just nine starts and hit just .103.
“I hated it at first,” Taylor said. “I wanted to quit and go back home. I missed the closeness (of) Maryville, Northwest, all my friends were here and I wasn’t doing very well.”
Nevertheless, just like her basketball coaches in high school, Earleywine saw the potential that Taylor had and over the offseason, he worked to refine her swing and turn the speedy outfielder into one of the premier slap-hitters in the game. …
Despite her incredible success at every level, Taylor made a decision that it seemed she was constantly grappling with but could never quite do, she decided to retire from softball. …
Since that announcement, Taylor has been busy fielding calls from executives all over the National Pro Fastpitch League to try to convince the 24-year-old to un-retire and join their team. …
“I don’t know if I’m going to regret it or not, I can not tell you, but as of right now I’m happy,” Taylor said. “For the first time in a long time, I don’t have to play softball, play catch, be sore, have scraped legs, and no more strawberries.”
15 years ago
Wilbur Hilbert, who turned 86-years-old Sunday, spent his birthday afternoon singing “Amazing Grace” and listening to Rev. Paul McKim preach the Gospel in the comfort of his own home.
A shell-shocked World War II veteran who never married, he couldn’t live alone anymore. He’s been living at Village Care for nearly two years.
“My folks went to church and I try to go every time since I’ve been here,” Hilbert said. “I was brought up that way.”
Three Sunday’s(sic) out of the month, McKim and his traveling church service visit nursing homes to worship and pray.
“The people in nursing homes, many of them are unable to get out and attend service on a regular basis,” McKim said. “So we come to them.”
The first Sunday they visit Beverly Healthcare, the next Parkdale Manor and the third Village Care. Several other churches take turns visiting the nursing homes.
“This way we can offer, as a church community, the ability for everyone to stay active in the church,” McKim said.
Elbert and Peggy Reed and Carol Mincy join McKim to bring music to the service.
“When we retired, we didn’t just fold up and quit,” Elbert said. “We love to do what we’re doing.”
The Reed’s(sic) have been active with the mentally challenged, disabled or elderly in the community for years. …
Elbert said one day McKim, a total stranger at the time, came knocking on his door and asked him to help his cause.
“We had been praying for something to come along to work in a nursing home with a full-time pastor,” Elbert said.
The Reed’s(sic) agreed and have been a part of the service for 15 years.
25 years ago
The sun shone Friday morning on Northwest Missouri and U.S. Highway 71 for the first time in many days. Over 200 people were present for the U.S. 71 groundbreaking ceremony held just north of Rosendale.
The sun broke through the clouds just in time for the ceremony, marking the start of the project that will ultimately make U.S. 71 four lanes from Savannah to Maryville. The project as been in the making for several years.
Residents, business leaders and elected officials from Maryville, Savannah, St. Joseph and points in between were present for the project. It is hoped the project will be completed by the year 2002. …
“We are sure of the 20 miles to Pumpkin Center, the last nine miles we are not sure of,” (Ed Douglas, a member of the Highway Commission,) said. “The funding is there for the work from Savannah to Pumpkin Center. The last nine-mile stretch to Maryville has not been funded yet.”
100 years ago
MINERVA POWERS IS CONVICTED OF SLANDER CHARGE
————
But Jury in Circuit Court Fixes Clyde Woman’s Punishment at Fine of Only $10 and Costs
————
Minerva Powers was found guilty of criminal slander and her punishment fixed at a fine of $10 by a jury in the Circuit Court this afternoon. The verdict was brought in after the jury had deliberated about twenty minutes. …
William Richardson was the prosecuting witness. The information alleged that Mrs. Powers told one of her neighbors that Richardson had had incestuous relations with his daughter, and that an illegal operation had been performed.
Charles F. McCaffrey, former prosecuting attorney, assisted Dr. O. L. Curl, prosecutor in the handling of the case against Mrs. Powers this morning.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.newspapers.com. The original article ran in the Jan. 25, 1923, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.