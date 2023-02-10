5 years ago
The City of Maryville approved Monday an ordinance authorizing issuance of up to $26 million in industrial development bonds to Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp.
The Chapter 100 bonds, a form of tax incentive, will be used by Kawasaki to purchase equipment and create additional manufacturing lines at its Maryville plant.
City Manager Greg McDanel said the expansion is to include new crankcase, die-cast and cylinder head lines in addition the replacement of aging equipment currently deployed on existing camshaft and flywheel lines.
McDanel said approximately $17 million of this project will be used for new equipment and approximately $9 million will be in replacement equipment.
“However, the equipment being replaced is about 15 to 20 years old and has little to no tax value,” he said.
He said the project will create 30 new jobs and establish a minimum number of jobs at 820, bringing the total to 850 jobs by Dec. 1, 2018.
“With this incentive would be 50 percent property tax abatement for the new project equipment only for the 10-year bond period,” McDanel said.
15 years ago
As disc jockey Jeff Lux crooned “It’s your love,” Sara Triplett asked Buddy Freeman to dance. He shot right up and took her hand. Red hearts dangled from the ceiling, chocolate dripped down a fountain and people sat back and smiled.
Triplett’s Sigma Kappa sisters smiled at the pair.
“He’s like her best friend here,” sorority sister Brittany Shaw said.
Freeman is mentally challenged and is a resident at Village Care. He, and other residents, crowded into the dining room to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
“We do this to get our residents active and to give them joy and make them happy,” activities director JoBeth Vance said.
Residents of Village Care began their holiday with a game of bingo. Afterward, they crowned the 2008 king and queen. Voted in by the staff and residents, Merle Walker, 93, and Ruby Scott, 100, wheeled to the middle of the room to accept their crowns.
“I feel honored, really honored,” Walker said. “A lot of nice people work here and if they come to that decision, I’m mighty happy.”
With a round of applause, music filled the center and people young and old bopped and twirled to the music. Dwight Ette took wife Shona’s hand and led her to the dance floor, twisting to Jerry Lee Lewis’ “Great Balls of Fire.”
“I’ve been dancing with this lady for 64 years,” he beamed.
25 years ago
Trying to be responsive to the desires of Mozingo Lake users, the Maryville City Council Monday approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow people to swim off their boats in certain parts of the lake.
“All we’re asking for is two or three no-wake zones where we are allowed to get off the boat and cool down,” said Dave Sears, who addressed the Council Monday on behalf of about a dozen residents on hand to support the ordinance allowing swimming off of boats on the lake.
Under the ordinance, boaters would be allowed to swim within 50 feet of their boat in three parts of the lake — in the finger of the lake in the southeast side where the handicapped fishing dock is located and two smaller coves on the southwest end of the lake.
Children under 12 would have to be accompanied by a parent, guardian or an adult 21 years of age or older.
Swimming would continue to be banned around the boat docks on the lake.
100 years ago
BIG WOLF DRIVE NEXT WEDNESDAY
————
Plans Being Formulated for Hunt With Two Hundred Men Participating — Territory Three Miles Square
————
Two hundred men are to engage in a gigantic wolf drive, designed to exterminate wolves west of Maryville, will be held next Wednesday under plans which are now being formulated. The drive will start from the O’Grady corner, four miles west of Maryville, at 10:30 o’clock.
The drive will take in a strip of territory three miles square, the line running three miles north from the O’Grady corner, three west, three south and back to the starting point. Ross Scott is captain of the cast line. Noah Duncan of the north line, William Wiseman of the west line and Harve England of the south line.
At least fifteen men will be stationed in each mile of the line and as many more as come will be given places. No rifles will be allowed, the hunters using shotguns only.
Everyone is invited to take part in the drive and all who want to help are asked to be at the O’Grady corner at 1 o’clock next Wednesday morning.
According to reports there are a great many wolves in the territory to be covered by the drive and the animals should furnish some good sport.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.newspapers.com. The original article ran in the Feb. 9, 1923, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.