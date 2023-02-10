Forum Flashbacks
25 YEARS AGO: Homecoming Weekend - The 1998 Maryville Winter Homecoming King and Queen were Tylor Hardy and Katie Lamb. The Maryville boys lost to Smithville.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

5 years ago

The City of Maryville approved Monday an ordinance authorizing issuance of up to $26 million in industrial development bonds to Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. 

