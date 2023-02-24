Forum Flashbacks
100 YEARS AGO: Maryville State Teachers College Team - Which has gone through the season undefeated and claims the state title won by them in 1922. The players, left to right: Top row — P. Hardwick, King City; Coach Mary MacLeod; E. McNeil, Jameson; W. Thompson, Amity; bottom row — L. Gartin, King City; H. Pugh, Maryville; Captain Ruth Miller, Maryville; M. Kennedy, Bolckow; E. Raines, Maryville. (Mabel Raines, Maryville, not in picture.)

 THE MARYVILLE TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO

5 years ago

Northwest Missouri State University Director of Athletics Mel Tjeerdsma, who has served in that role since April 2013 after leading the Bearcat football program for 17 years, has announced his retirement, effective April 30. 

