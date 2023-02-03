Forum Flashbacks
Buy Now

15 YEARS AGO: Riding out the storm - The cold weather and cancelled school didn’t keep kids in doors. Anny Van de Ven, Abby Van de Ven, Mollie Holtman and Maddie Holtman plunged down the snowy slope near St. Gregory Catholic School where they attend school. The girls said doing extreme tricks and riding sweet ramps was a lot more interesting than boring classes and being inside. After the snowstorm brought in about six inches of snow, schools all over the midwest were closed.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

5 years ago

The family of Baylee Nicole Hilsabeck honored her memory Monday, one year after her death, with a day at the New Nodaway Humane Society. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags