5 years ago
The family of Baylee Nicole Hilsabeck honored her memory Monday, one year after her death, with a day at the New Nodaway Humane Society.
Grady, Lisa and their daughter, Malainee Hilsabeck worked together and with their community of friends in Barnard, to raise funds and donations to give the humane society in honor of their daughter and sister, Baylee.
“She volunteered up here as well as just had a natural instinct to take care of animals and was always bringing home a wounded pet for us to nurture back to health,” Lisa recalled about her daughter. “She had plans to go into vet school. So, this is an easy fit for her memory.”
Putting out a request on Facebook to friends, family and anyone who might want to honor Baylee, Lisa said the community really came out.
“Anyone who wanted to recognize Baylee or honor her memory donated,” she said. “Just so many people, especially our community in Barnard, came forth and brought items to give to the humane society in her memory. And the most common quote I’ve heard is that …” Lisa’s voice broke while wiping away tears, “… they were super happy to have a way to honor her as well as they knew she was smiling down on this.”
On what the family is calling Baylee Blessing Day, they celebrated her memory while donating time for the animals, just like Baylee did.
15 years ago
Nodaway County voters bucked a biting wind and blowing snow Tuesday to turn out in strong numbers in Missouri’s Presidential Primary election.
An unofficial total of 3,802 of the county’s 13,613 registered voters also bucked early statewide trends in favoring Republican John McCain and Democrat Barack Obama.
Buoyed by a margin of almost 200 votes from the Maryville and Polk Township precincts, Obama collected 1,172 votes in the county compared to 925 for New York Sen. Hillary Clinton to lead the Democratic primary voting. On the Republican side, McCain garnered 340 votes in the Polk precincts and 571 countywide to carry his party’s vote. Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney was second with 454 votes, three more than former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee’s 451.
Paced by the more than 2,000 votes cast between Obama and Clinton, Democratic candidates polled 608 more votes overall than the total cast for GOP candidates in the county. There were 2,201 total votes cast in the Democratic primary compared to 1,593 in the Republican voting.
25 years ago
The Nodaway County Commissioners made an investment in the future recently, as they purchased a downtown property in Maryville.
Nodaway County, represented by the three commissioners, entered into a contract purchase the former Eagan’s Home Furnishings located at 201 E. Fourth St. Jan. 30.
Lester Keith, presiding commissioner, said the County purchased the property for $115,000, exactly the price an appraiser hired by the county appraised the property at.
Currently, the commissioners do not have an exact purpose for the property.
“We bought it for the location (between the courthouse and the jail),” Keith said. “We’re not going to do anything with it at this time, but there are several things that need to be looked at.”
One of the possibilities for the property could be for the area jail concept being discussed by Nodaway and surrounding counties.
100 years ago
LIVING PICTURES DREW BIG CROWD
————
Westminster Guild Scores Another Big Success In Presentation of “The Old, Old Story”
————
MANY PEOPLE TURNED AWAY
————
Every available seat in the Empire Theatre was taken, as well as all the standing room in the aisles, lobby and stairway, and many were turned away last night when the Westminster Guild presented in living pictures, after some of the famous artists, many of the characters of Bible stories which are familiar to all of us.
The production required a great deal of work on the part of those who assisted, and the costumes, which were wonderfully realistic, were all obtained in Maryville. The head dresses were made and donated by Miss Elizabeth Ashford.
The opening tableau, “Tell Me the Old, Old Story,” by Mrs. T. J. Eagle and children was portrayed in a very creditable manner, and the nineteen pictures which followed were beautifully reproduced. Among a few of the most impressive were “Rock of Ages” portrayed by Miss Neva Sage, “Rebecca At the Well,” Miss Theresa Carstens, Mrs. Carl Zimmerman, Miss Margaret Sorrie, and Eleanor Sawyers. “Madonna in the Chair,” Mrs. W. F. Phates(?) and children, and “The Empty Tomb,” Miss Luella Brumbaugh, Mrs. Carl Zimmerman, Mrs. N. C. Case, and Mrs. Willard Nixson.
The stage settings were exceptionally well adapted to the pictures and the Guild wishes to thank the Kuchs Bros. for the donation of the building for their use. Music was furnished during the showing of the pictures by a quartette composed of Mrs. F. P. Robinson, Mrs. A. F. Harvey(?), Luther A. Richman, and Emery Aley.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.newspapers.com. The original article ran in the Feb. 5, 1923, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.