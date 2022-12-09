Forum Flashbacks
25 YEARS AGO: Cookie Decorating - Brownie Troop 305 from St. Gregory’s, led by Kathaleen Lipiec, continued a tradition recently in the making and decorating of sugar cookies for the Community Recreation and Resocialization Program’s Christmas party. The CRRP group was organized to help former mental patients readjust to community life. The Troop also handcrafted the cookie containers to be sent. Shown working on the cookies are (left to right) Emily Howell, Megan Stransky, Megan Deptuch, Tara Barmann, Jennifer Seipel, Emily Lipiec and Mollie Deptuch. Assisting the girls were mothers, Donna Barmann and Mary Frances Stransky and Cadette Scout Erika Lipiec.

5 years ago

During his report to the Maryville City Council Monday night, City Manager Greg McDanel gave an update on the city’s ongoing efforts to neutralize what has been a longer and more substantial than usual “turnover” effect at Mozingo Lake, the city’s primary water source.

