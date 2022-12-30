5 years ago
What began nearly six years ago as just a vision between a couple of former city councilmen, has developed into a crystal clear reality at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
During Tuesday’s grand opening ceremony of the Conference Center at Mozingo Lake, Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland said it in the most simple terms, “This is an exciting day.” …
Maryville Mayor Jason McDowell said he had been looking forward to the opening since the voters approved the project.
“It’s a historic day for the City of Maryville, Nodaway County and the entire region,” he said. “I remember sitting in the county administration building waiting on the results to come in … and as the numbers rolled in we were all doing the math. It sure was pretty close. Once they all came in we figured and refigured and five votes difference later, we came out on the right side. It was five votes that changed the face of Maryville for decades to come.” …
“The story of the Conference Center at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park is a story of partnership,” (City Manager Greg) McDanel said. “It’s a story of vision, a story of leadership, a story of momentum, transformation and commitment.” …
“On Feb. 29, 2012, councilmembers Glenn Jonagan and Jim Fall came into my office to discuss a concept of a hotel lodge and conference center at Mozingo Lake. I remember that day because it was a pretty monumental meeting. They were very intense during that two-hour meeting where we had talked about this concept. I think eventually after those two hours were over I probably said something bureaucratic like, ‘Well let me look into that and I’ll get back to you.’ It was quickly made (known) from Glenn and Jim that this was not a request, this was a demand. They showed their passion and how much they believed in this project and what this could mean to the community. It was certainly bold considering that was my second day on the job.”
15 years ago
A bright red fire truck turned white from the heat, the paint from an ax handle melted down a truck grill, equipment melted into a hard, plastic ball and a district left without a fire department. The Union Township Fire Department in Pickering, Mo. burned down Wednesday, leading to more problems than no building and equipment. Loss of coverage for rescue teams has forced departments from all over Nodaway County to agree on mutual aid.
Representatives from all fire districts in Nodaway County met Wednesday night to discuss the best way to divide the Union Township District. Everything west of Icon Road will now be covered by West Nodaway and Clearmont, anything north of Pickering will be covered by Hopkins, everything south of Pickering will be covered by Maryville and areas east of Route EE will be covered by Parnell and Jackson Township.
The fire that occurred Wednesday morning destroyed two brush trucks and two pumpers, at least 10 sets of equipment, a computer, along with other items and the building. Charles Smith, president of the Union Township Fire Department Board, said their next plan is to get bids on the cost of a new building and build on site where the previous building stood. He estimated it could be late spring or early summer before anything could be built for use.
Jube Smith of the Union Township Fire Department said they plan to clean up the mess and start over. He estimated the cost to rebuild at approximately $300,000 to $350,000.
25 years ago
Chalk up another unemployment dip for Nodaway County. The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations reported an unemployment rate of just .7 percent in Nodaway County in November, down .1 percent from October and .5 percent from November 1996.
Unemployment is typically at a low during November, officials with the Department of Labor said, because of employment generated by the Christmas shopping season.
Still, the unemployment rate in Nodaway County in November remains the lowest in the state. No other county in Missouri could boast a jobless rate less than 1 percent in November.
100 years ago
SIXTEEN ATTEND GARMENT SCHOOL AT FARM BUREAU
————
Sixteen official delegates to the garment making school being held in the Farm Bureau offices, were on duty bright and early today, together with the instructor, Miss Lois Martin of the home economics extension department of the University of Missouri. They came prepared for work too, and with the long cutting tables surrounded by busy women and the sewing machine making a merry clatter, the place resembled a real dressmaking establishment.
A neat little dressing room, constructed at one end of the sewing room, serves for the fitters. The first work today was measuring and drafting patterns, then cutting them from cambric after which they were fitted to the form.
So great was the number of delegates, or at least so many more than had been expected for one school that Miss Martin has telegraphed the University to send an assistant in order to take care of all the eager folks who want to learn more about the art of sewing.
Eight learners are just about the number that should be taken care of by one instructor, but unless Miss Martin gets help, she will have to instruct twice that many.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.newspapers.com. The original article ran in the Jan. 2, 1923, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.