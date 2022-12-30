Forum Flashbacks
25 YEARS AGO: New Year's Baby - At 12:37 p.m., Jan. 1, Wesley Alan became the first baby born in Nodaway County in 1998. Wesley was born to Nikki Peve (shown holding the baby) at St. Francis Hospital. With the addition of the newborn, the family now boasts five generations. Wesley Alan and his mother will be awarded a potted plant from Maryville Florist, a baby bank from Marfice Jewelry, 10 percent off from C&C Appliance Service and an evening of free baby sitting from Village Care Center as part of the Maryville Daily Forum New Year’s Oh Baby! contest.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

5 years ago

What began nearly six years ago as just a vision between a couple of former city councilmen, has developed into a crystal clear reality at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park. 

