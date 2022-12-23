Forum Flashbacks
Buy Now

25 YEARS AGO: Head First - Chris Pierson slides down a hill at St. Gregory’s School Saturday afternoon. Pierson, who was enjoying the nice weather Saturday with his dad, Gary, and their friends Lloyd and Lloyd Michael Owens, was one of just many sliders at the hill Saturday.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

5 years ago

A unanimous vote of approval by the Maryville R-II school board at its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, Dec. 20 has given the go-ahead to a new early childhood education center, likely to be located at Eugene Field Elementary School. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags