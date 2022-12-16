Forum Flashbacks
25 YEARS AGO: Tournament Champions - The Jefferson Eagles celebrate after defeating the Fairfax Bulldogs 59-27 in Saturday night’s Nodaway County Basketball Tournament girls’s(sic) final. On the boys side of the bracket, the Maryville Spoofhounds defeated the Mound City Panthers 62-41 to take home the boys’s(sic) title.

5 years ago

The Ministry Center and community members were out in force Monday afternoon to dedicate a bench in honor of George and Juanita English’s many decades of service to others. 

