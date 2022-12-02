Forum Flashbacks
25 YEARS AGO: Magical Merry - Magical Merry (Miraya Burnsides) bestows good wishes onto Natalie Powell at the Nodaway County Historical Society Museum Wednesday afternoon. Magical Merry will be at the museum Saturday to entertain children as part of the society’s holiday events.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

5 years ago

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following column is by Phil Cobb, former owner and publisher of The Maryville Forum and The Post.

