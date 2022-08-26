Forum Flashbacks
25 YEARS AGO: Summer Fun - Beth Sandau enjoys one of the last days of summer Saturday afternoon as she goes down the water slide at the Maryville Aquatic Center. Sandau was one of several youths and adults beating the hot and humid weather by spending the day at the pool.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

5 years ago

Nodaway County Senior Center Administrator Arnie Firavich said Wednesday that the center, located at 1210 E. First St. in Maryville, has been denied state and federal funding through the Albany-based Northwest Missouri Area Agency on Aging for the fiscal year that began July 1. 

