5 years ago
Nodaway County Senior Center Administrator Arnie Firavich said Wednesday that the center, located at 1210 E. First St. in Maryville, has been denied state and federal funding through the Albany-based Northwest Missouri Area Agency on Aging for the fiscal year that began July 1.
Firavich said she was notified in writing July 24 by Area Agency CEO Rebecca Flaherty that the local center’s bid for providing nutritional assistance to Nodaway seniors had been denied, along with two similar programs in Cameron and St. Joseph.
Flaherty could not immediately be reached for comment.
Last year, Firavich said, the center received about $150,000 in federal and state nutrition dollars and Medicaid funding, which covered about half the operation’s total budget. …
Firavich said this is the first time in about 30 years that the center’s annual bid for funding has been denied by the agency, which functions under the umbrella of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The center’s current contract with the agency, Firavich said, had remained in force under a 60-day extension that expires today.
15 years ago
Gov. Matt Blunt was in Maryville Thursday as he visited his DREAM (Downtown Revitalization and Economic Assistance for Missouri) Initiative’s newest designee to discuss how his revitalization program will help the community create new growth and economic development opportunities.
“I created the DREAM initiative to ensure that our small and medium-sized communities have their fair share of state support to help meet their full potential,” he said. …
Maryville hopes to use their status as one of Missouri’s DREAM communities to promote a mix of commercial and residential development in their downtown. They want to complete their downtown streetscape project and establish a downtown business merchants association.
25 years ago
The Palms, a Maryville bar, was the setting early Saturday for a number of alcohol-related summonses issued by the Maryville Department of Public Safety.
In all, 10 summonses were issued to patrons in the bar — four for minor in possession and six for being under the age of 19 in a bar — following a joint investigation by Maryville Public Safety and Liquor Control at 12:15 a.m., Saturday.
“This was the first one since the bulk of the students arrived in town,” Maryville Public Safety Lt. Ron Christian said, adding that the inspection of The Palms was random and the only inspection done that evening. “It takes a while to do these; and, as a general rule, it doesn’t take long for word to get around town. So we usually do just one.”
The summons come just weeks after the Maryville City Council approved an ordinance that more strictly enforces laws governing liquor license holders in the city.
100 years ago
ATTENDANCE CUP AWARDED COUNTY
A silver loving cup offered by the Missouri Ruralist to the county having the largest attendance at the Missouri State Fair was won by Nodaway County this year. The cup was brought to Maryville by George A. Pickens and is on display in the window of the D. E. Hotchkin store. The cup is valued at $100.
Last year Saline County won the cup, but it is necessary to win it two years in succession to retain permanent possession. Saline County has one cup which they won in 1919 and 1920. If Nodaway County wins the cup next year it will become the permanent possession of the county.
The score by which the cup is awarded is based on the number of persons from a county who visit the fair and the distance which they travel to get there. Nodaway County had something over 2,000 points, which each person counting seven points, so there was about 300 from this county who were at the fair.
George A. Pickens, D. E. Hotckin, Fred Newlon and F. R. Marcell returned yesterday evening from Sedalia where they spent the week showing the Nodaway County pictures to the crowds at the fair.
Mr. Pickens says that many people saw the pictures and that everyone was very much interested. Editors of a good many newspapers inquired about the pictures and how they were made.
Nodaway County got a vast amount of publicity from the showing of the agricultural films, stories about the pictures being featured in the Sedalia papers and a good many of the metropolitan newspapers carrying articles.
