5 years ago
The Maryville R-II School District has announced that it is canceling classes today due to concerns that darkened glasses intended for distribution to students in order to view today’s solar eclipse may be defective.
According to an automated phone message issued to parents Saturday evening, the glasses, purchased from Amazon.com, are suspected to be counterfeit.
In news reports over the past week, online retailer Amazon announced that it was taking action against potentially counterfeit solar eclipse glasses.
The company said it had issued refunds to customers who purchased glasses that “may not comply with industry standards.”
15 years ago
As workers put last-minute touches on the stage for this weekend’s Graham Street fair, the biggest news does not center on the live music to be featured on Friday and Saturday night. While both bands are exceptional, the real buzz in Graham this year is the return of a carnival that will once again provide rides for the younger set.
“We’ve been wanting to bring a carnival back for several years now but the size of the festival — and our budget — just didn’t give us room to allow for it,” said Fair chairman Richard Warner. “We’ve been in touch with a carnival outfit in Stanberry, however, and this year discovered they had an availability in their schedule that coincided with our Street Fair.”
According to Warner, the carnival sought out Graham officials due to the Street Fair’s proximity to Stanberry, making it potentially more profitable for the carnival to bring their rides and cover their costs.
25 years ago
The Maryville City Council Monday leveled its sights on two social ailments — alcohol and tobacco.
After hearing a report by City Manager David Angerer on the procedure for notifying local establishments of liquor violations, the Council turned its attention to an ordinance that will regulate the sale and distribution of tobacco products to minors.
All four members of the Council present — Mayor Bridget Brown was absent — voted in favor of the ordinance, which Mayor Pro Tem Dale Mathes said enforces the federal laws already on the books.
“This would fall under Maryville Public Safety’s jurisdiction,” Mathes said, adding that violations of the ordinance would be punishable by up to a $500 fine and three months in prison.
The fines would be in addition to those associated with the state and federal laws.
The Council’s action followed a report from several concerned citizens regarding the sale of tobacco products to minors.
The group reported that for three years it has sent minors into local establishments to attempt to purchase tobacco products.
“Several times in the last three years, we have visited local merchants to see if they would sell to minors,” Maryville High School senior Jill Ridenour told the Council.
She said in 1995, 13 of the visited establishments sold to a minor once, and five sold to a minor at least twice.
The numbers were similar in 1996, but decreased in 1997, presumably because of the newly enacted federal laws regarding the sale of tobacco products.
100 years ago
New Asbestos Roof for High School Building
A new roof of asbestos shingles is being put on the Burlington Junction high school building this week, the work being done by A. D. Ginter. Copper valleys are being used, and with some guttering that is necessary the entire improvement will cost considerably more than a thousand dollars, according to the Burlington Junction Post.
Last summer a modern heating and water system was installed in the building, and with the improvement now being made the building is one of the best in this section of the country, as far as the physical condition is concerned.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original column ran in the Aug. 18, 1922, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.