25 YEARS AGO: Middle School Open House - Joan Hooppaw, fifth grade teacher at Washington Middle School, explains the new class schedule to Danielle Durand, as Rhonda and Kermit Goslee look on at Monday night’s open house. The open house, which replaced last year’s parent’s night, was a huge success as it drew a large crowd of students, parents and families.

5 years ago

The Maryville R-II School District has announced that it is canceling classes today due to concerns that darkened glasses intended for distribution to students in order to view today’s solar eclipse may be defective. 

100 YEARS AGO: Films making a hit at State Fair - Two thousand persons saw the Nodaway County agricultural films at the State Fair Monday, according to a letter to The Tribune from George A. Pickens. Mr. Pickens says that if they could have stood the heat well enough to put on a continuous show people would come in every minute.
