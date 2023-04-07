Forum Flashbacks: April 6-12

5 years ago
Hundreds of bowlers packed Bearcat Lanes Friday night to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County. BBBS hosted its Bowl for Kids’ Sake event at the bowling alley and was able to raise $40,342.
This was $4,000 more than BBBS had aimed to raise at its main annual fundraising event. According to Lynette Harbin, BBBS program director, the amount of donations and people attending the event gave her hope for Nodaway County’s support of the program.
“It makes me realize that there are a lot of people in this community who understand the impact we have on the kids of this community,” Harbin said. “Some of the people who participated were bigs, or actually we had several parents who participated in Bowl for Kids’ Sake. They see the impact that it has on their children, and they want to be able to help.”
15 years ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lisa Montgomery was sentenced to death Friday for killing a Missouri mother-to-be and cutting the baby from the woman’s womb.
U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner in Kansas City handed down the sentence after a jury recommended the death penalty for Montgomery in the 2004 slaying of Bobbie Jo Stinnett of Skidmore, in northwest Missouri.
Montgomery becomes the third woman on federal death row.
“I hope that today’s sentence will bring some measure of closure to the family of Bobbie Jo Stinnett,” U.S. Attorney John Wood said in a statement. “Seeking the ultimate penalty is not something we take lightly, but this outcome serves the cause of justice and honors the memory of Bobbie Jo Stinnett.”
Montgomery was convicted in October of kidnapping resulting in death in the Dec. 16, 2004, killing of Stinnett. The 40-year-old from Melvern was arrested at her farmhouse a day after showing off Stinnett’s baby as her own.
25 years ago
If Missouri has anything to say about it, farmers caught in the middle of a border dispute between Nebraska and Missouri will be protected from double taxation that may have otherwise resulted from a settlement.
The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has approved an agreement that would in effect give the nod to a Nebraska plan that would permanently establish the border between the two states in the middle of the Missouri River in exchange for an agreement that Missouri farmers will not be assessed state taxes by Nebraska.
Over the years, the Missouri River frequently shifted prior to channelization in the 1930s, and sections of land in one state would end up on the other side of the river, prompting rival claims by the states.
“Those with land that had shifted to the Missouri side were appropriately paying Missouri taxes but were also being assessed double taxes in Nebraska, a higher tax state,” (Attorney General Jay) Nixon said in a press release.
“The situation was blatantly unfair to them and had the potential to jeopardize their property title if they did not pay. (This) agreement is a milestone in resolving a conflict that has been going on for decades.”
100 years ago
J. E. Jones Store at Quitman Is Robbed
When J. E. Jones went down to open his general mercantile store at Quitman this morning he found that his store had been entered during the night, and merchandise had been taken from the shelves and show cases and strewn over the store. Entrance was gained from the rear by cutting through the back door.
No check-up has been made to ascertain the amount of merchandise stolen. The store was locked up, bloodhounds were sent for from Beatrice, Neb., and were expected there late this afternoon. Sheriff Steve A. Roach went to Quitman this morning.
It is thought that the theft was committed by local talent. The robber opened a can of peaches and had a little lunch before leaving the store and donned new shoes and socks taken from the stock. Another merchant said that the robber left one of his old socks behind and that it would be used “to give the bloodhounds a scent.”
