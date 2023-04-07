Forum Flashbacks: April 6-12
Buy Now

25 YEARS AGO: Easter Egg Hunt - Brian Henggeler (back left) and Chris Seipel (back right) look on as their children (left to right) Jackson and Kendra Henggeler and Jenny Seipel count their Easter eggs and goodies they picked up (at) the annual Easter Egg Hunt held at Sunrise Park. Not pictured are brothers and sisters Merritt Henggeler, Matthew and Brad Seipel along (with) the moms Sonja Henggeler and Sandy Seipel. The annual event is sponsored by the Maryville Host Lions Club, Hy-Vee and Parkdale Manor.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

5 years ago

Hundreds of bowlers packed Bearcat Lanes Friday night to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County. BBBS hosted its Bowl for Kids’ Sake event at the bowling alley and was able to raise $40,342.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags