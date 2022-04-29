5 years ago
Northwest Missouri State University’s commencement weekend began Friday evening with a very special addition to Bearcat Nation.
Megan Hamilton, a kindergarten teacher at Eugene Field Elementary School in Maryville, was sitting with other graduates in Bearcat Arena waiting to cross the stage to receive her master’s degree in education.
Just as the ceremony was getting underway, President John Jasinski recounted during remarks to undergraduates the following day, the pregnant Hamilton began having contractions.
Her condition was relayed to Northwest Police Chief Clarence Green, who said he notified an ambulance crew placed on standby outside the arena as a matter of regular commencement procedure.
However, Green said, Hamilton was determined to “walk” and receive her diploma — which she did before immediately exiting the building with her mother.
The new mom and graduate gave birth about 90 minutes later, Green said.
15 years ago
In the coming weeks, the landscape around the Nodaway County Courthouse will be changing.
The Streetscape project is set to begin May 14, with the first part of the project to include the east side of the courthouse and Market Street between Third and Fourth streets. …
The first level of work is scheduled to take about two months.
25 years ago
“Twenty-eight years have gone by fast.”
Those were the sentiments of Chuck Goff, athletic director of Maryville School District and assistant principal of Washington Middle School.
Goff is retiring following the school year after 37 years in education, 28 of which were in the Maryville R-II School District.
Goff has spent most of his life involved in athletics one way or another. In Grant City, where he went to high school, he grew up shooting baskets in the backyard.
“My dad put up a hoop in the yard when I was in fourth or fifth grade and I spent all my time out there because I wanted to be better than my brother,” Goff said.
100 years ago
SCHOOL DROPPED BECAUSE SALARY SCHEDULE IS LOW
Spirit and Tone of School Had Nothing to Do With Maryville Losing North Central Accrediting
J.D. ELLIFF MAKES STATEMENT
Spent Yesterday Inspecting High School and Finds It in Good Shape — Board Meets Tonight to Elect Teachers
“After spending a day in the Maryville High School I wish to say that in so far as I can see or ascertain, the general moral tone and spirit of the school are good. There is nothing in the present situation concerning North Central accrediting that can be construed as a criticism of the superintendent or faculty. The school was dropped because of the low salaries paid the teachers. “J. D. ELLIFF.”
The above statement was made yesterday by Dr. J. D. Elliff, state high school inspector and chairman of the commission of the North Central Association from which the Maryville High School was recently dropped, after he had spent yesterday inspecting the high school here.
The only reason for dropping the school, Dr. Elliff says, is that salaries in the high school are too low. Dr. Elliff stated that he finds the tone and spirit of the school good, and that excellent work is being done.
The North Central Association provides that it will not place any school on the approved list which has any high school teacher paid less than $1,100 a year. The board of education showed Dr. Elliff the salary list and the school is clear on this qualification. A member of the board asked Dr. Elliff if the school would be in the clear provided a minimum salary of $1,200 was adopted. “I presume so,” was his answer. …
Missouri high schools, according to Dr. Elliss(sic) pay the lowest salaries to their teachers of any state in the seventeen which are members of the North Central. And the Maryville High School, he declared, pays the lowest salaries in the state of Missouri.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the May 2, 1922, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.