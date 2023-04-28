Forum Flashbacks
Buy Now

15 YEARS AGO: The building blocks of life —Two Nodaway County schools will be represented at the “ibuild” Challenge, competing against more than 900 middle school pupils, in Kansas City Tuesday. Armed with paper and glue, toothpicks and clay, parley and kitty litter, Nodaway-Holt and Jefferson C-123 middle school pupils took on the task of designing and building a park and community center that would fit in the top of an 11x16 inch paper box — and they could only spend $5. Nodaway-Holt students involved in the “ibuild” Challenge are, left to right, Darcie Gallagher, Megan Rosenbohm, Zach Callow and Nick Patterson. Others involved in the project are Darcy Brown, Zach Lemar, Devin Luke, Duston Wetzel and senior facilitator Alex Callow.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

5 years ago

Horace Mann Laboratory School is putting an emphasis on combining nature and learning with its Outdoor Classroom.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags