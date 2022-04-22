5 years ago
Less than a week after thieves took three pieces from a five-piece sculpture, the missing property was recovered Sunday afternoon.
According to reports, artwork by Sue Quinlan of Boulder, Colorado, was taken from the 200 block of West Fourth Street last Tuesday.
The missing sculptures were found Sunday in the 1300 block of N. Main Street in a storage unit. According to Keith Wood, director of Maryville Public Safety, customers moving stuff into storage unit saw the missing artwork propped next to garage doors 57 and 58.
They were facing west, not visible by passers-by on North Main Street.
“We see this toward the end of the school year,” Wood said. “We find stolen street signs and stolen real estate signs that kids have accumulated and they leave behind what they don’t want to take home.”
The City of Maryville posted on social media Friday afternoon that a $500 reward was being offered for leads in recovery of the stolen artwork.
15 years ago
The city has a master plan for Maryville’s Northwest Missouri Regional Airport, City Manager Matt LeCerf said.
With the completion of the new terminal building a few months ago and the city council’s decision to extend an airport surveying contract to Snyder & Associates at Monday night’s council meeting, LeCerf said, further expansion to the airport is on the agenda for the near future. …
Once the survey is completed and the FAA approves it, the runway and tarmac areas will be extended from 4,000 linear feet to 4,600 linear feet, with extensions made to the apron space and a larger taxiing area, too.
25 years ago
The Maryville City Council approved two ordinances on Monday that define the hunting and firearm regulations at Mozingo Lake.
The ordinance concerning firearms and archery equipment at the city park permits lawful hunting of wildlife by persons who obtain a valid Mozingo Park hunting or archery permit issued by the Maryville Department of Public Safety.
The ordinance also allows for a skeet range designated by Northwest Missouri State University.
With the exceptions of these allowances and law enforcement officials, the ordinance specifically bans firearms and archery equipment from the park.
100 years ago
JUVENILE SQUAD UNDER THE KNIFE
The first free clinic of the Nodaway County Health Department was held at St. Francis Hospital this morning, at which time twelve children underwent operations for aggravated cases of enlarged tonsils and adenoids. Dr. R. C. Persons performed the operations and Dr. F. M. Martin and Dr. Frank Wallis gave the anaesthetics.
The Sisters of St. Francis Hospital gave the use of the operating room and hospital beds, and in addition to the county nurses, the Sisters and hospital nurses donated their services to care for the young patients. The physicians also gave their services, as a first step in the effort to treat all children for physical defects, so that they may grow up into healthy, useful citizens.
There were six boys and six girls in the squad of clinic patients, ranging in age from 6 to 14 years of age. All of them are in school and all but one are residents of Maryville.
“The physicians of the town recognize the necessity of such work being done,” says Dr. Fryer, “and are heartily supporting the health department in its effort to build a foundation of health for every child in the county. As a later development, dental clinics will be held at which time dentists of the town have offered their services to care for the teeth of children who cannot afford to have the needed work done.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the April 25, 1922, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.