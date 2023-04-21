Forum Flashbacks
25 YEARS AGO: Eugene Field Fun Fest - “Lucky” the clown has the attention of 8 1/2-month-old Abby Hayes at the annual Eugene Field Fun Fest held Friday night at the school. As you can see, Abby is happy about all the attention she is getting from Lucky. She is the granddaughter of Bonnie (holding Abby) and Joe Hayes (background). The parents are Coby and Teresa Hayes of Maryville. An excellent crowd was on hand for the Fun Fest.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

5 years ago

South Nodaway’s High School Scholar Bowl team will be making its way to a national competition this weekend after winning the 275 Conference Scholar Bowl last month.

