Forum Flashbacks April 14-20

April 14-20
5 years ago
The Maryville R-II Board of Education reorganized its leadership during Tuesday night’s meeting in the administration building.
The school board had three openings during the April 4 election, but Jason Haer, Sean Wiedmaier and Roger Baker all ran unopposed to regain their seats on the board.
During the reorganization of the board, Wiedmaier was selected as the board president after serving as the vice president the past year aside Haer, the outgoing president.
Josh McKim was voted in as the vice president.
Wiedmaier and Haer are starting their fourth three-year term on the board. Baker will be serving his fifth three-year term.
Wiedmaier, who works with Nucor-LMP, is honored to be chosen for the new role.
“I’m excited,” he said. “I look forward to the opportunity to lead the board. We have a great board and we have accomplished great things and I expect nothing less going forward.”
15 years ago
It’s been several years in the making, but the congregation of Laura Street Baptist Church in Maryville has a new sanctuary.
Spacious and well lit, the building has room to accommodate a large gathering in a sanctuary with new cushioned pews. Possessing a stage with expansive lighting and a new sound system that takes advantage of the natural acoustics of the high angle-vaulted ceiling, the church addition has been several years in the making and more than two years in actual construction.
25 years ago
One bid was received Monday from the City of Maryville for 40 acres of property owned by the Maryville R-II School District.
The property is located adjacent to Northwest Missouri State University.
The bid for the property was for the minimum required of $168,902 as authorized by the Maryville City Council ….
The bid is contingent upon the city’s ability to obtain financing for the purchase after the city has had an independent appraiser give a second opinion on the value of the property.
The school has already had the property appraised. …
If the City of Maryville purchases the property, it intends to develop recreation facilities on the site with baseball, softball and soccer fields planned.
(Superintendent Gary) Bell said if the city does not purchase the property after … 30 days, the property will once again be opened up for public bidding.
When asked by school board member Mark Burnsides why the city wanted to have the 30 days and a second appraisal, (City Manager David) Angerer said, “The city wants to assure itself before it buys real estate, that it is buying it at a fair and reasonable value.”
100 years ago
YOU MAY TURN YOUR DOG LOOSE SATURDAY
The frolicsome canines which have been shut up for the last few weeks will get out Saturday with out fear of receiving a nice leaden bullet from the gun of Police Chief E. E. Tilton. Mayor Robinson’s order providing for killing all dogs running at large is up on that day. Chief Tilton has killed more than fifty dogs since the order went into effect.
MUST KEEP DOGS UP THIRTY DAYS
Dog Belonging to Si Kissinger Had Rabies and Mayor Issues Order to Keep All Dogs Tied Up
IS A PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE
No One Bitten By Kissinger Dog But There Were Several Other Canines On Place and Some of Them May Have Hydrophobia
Mayor F. P. Robinson this afternoon issued a proclamation ordering owners of dogs to keep the animals tied up on their own premises for a period of thirty days. All dogs found running at large will be shot on sight, the proclamation warns.
A dog belonging to Si Kissinger, who lives in the east part of town, developed rabies last Friday. The animal was brought to the veterinary hospital and died there two days later. The brain was sent to a laboratory at Kansas City and a report from there today showed that the dog was suffering from hydrophobia.
Three other dogs and two cats belonging to Kissinger were brought to the veterinary hospital today, and although none of the animals have yet shown symptoms of rabies they will be kept under close observation.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original articles ran in the April 16 and April 20, 1922, editions of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.