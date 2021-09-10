5 years ago
Father Gregory Polan, 66, most recently abbot of Conception Abbey, a Benedictine institution located in Conception in eastern Nodaway County and home to Conception Seminary College, has been elected abbot primate of the Order of St. Benedict.
Gregory was chosen to lead the 1,500-year-old religious order over the weekend during the Congress of Abbots in Rome, which takes place every four years. He succeeds Abbot Notker Wolf, who had held the post since 2000.
As leader of the Benedictine Confederation, Abbot Gregory will be the “unifying head” of the world’s 7,000 Benedictine monks and become the abbot of the monastery Sant’ Anselmo in Rome, where he will reside. …
He is the 10th Benedictine priest to hold the position, the fourth American, and the second abbot from Conception Abbey following Abbot Marcel Rooney’s election as abbot primate in 1996.
15 years ago
Gossip can travel faster than any Olympic sprinter.
In any town, the rumor mill is always grinding, spitting out the chaff of hearsay, and it’s often left to public officials and the press to investigate these rumors.
For the last several weeks, a rumor has been circulating Maryville that someone found human excrement in the French fries they received from McDonald’s. There’s only one thing that separates this rumor from typical urban legends.
The rumor is publicly documented.
On July 31, the Nodaway County Health Department received a telephoned complaint from a woman, who alleged she had been given French fries from McDonald’s containing fecal matter.
Della Rhoades, administrator of the county’s health department, told The Daily Forum that they immediately looked into the accusations.
“We had a complaint of that nature,” Rhoades said. “We did investigate, and we didn’t find anything to substantiate that.”
25 years ago
A day of fellowship, celebration and worship centered around the groundbreaking for an addition to the Ravenwood United Methodist Church.
The event was attended by Missouri United Methodist Bishop Anne B. Sherer and District Superintendent Robert Casady.
The day began with a Sunday School Rally followed by worship services, a potluck dinner and the groundbreaking for the educational wing and fellowship hall for the church.
During the groundbreaking ceremony which included songs, prayer, scripture and a few words from Sherer, a presentation for $10,000 was made by Casady on behalf of the Church Development/Redevelopment Committee. …
The original church was built in 1887 with the addition built in the early 80s.
100 years ago
WILCOX SCHOOL ADDS 3RD YEAR
Demands for Advanced Work Puts Problem Before Citizens and School Boosters
HOW THEY MET ISSUE SQUARELY
In One Day’s Time Raise Fund of $1,100 Toward Salary of Assistant in the High School Work
That it isn’t the fellow who sits down and wait who gets things, but the fellow who goes after it hard, is the belief of the populace of the little hamlet of Wilcox. They wanted a 2-year high school over there and the good citizens financed it last year by subscription. This year the consolidated district is financing the school, but a problem arose when seven students of the district enrolled for third year high school work. No provisions had been made other than two years approved work and an extra teacher would be necessary in order to take care of the seven third-year pupils and still hold state approval and get the state aid as provided by law.
Yesterday the citizens put on a drive for the purpose of providing funds for the salary of an extra teacher and when the evening shadows fell, the goal of $1,200 which had been set, lacked only $100 of realization. The fund of $1,200, which it was decided would be necessary, will easily be reached, according to Elihu Shell, one of the consolidated boosters of that place, who was in Maryville today.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the Sept. 9, 1921, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.