25 years ago
St. Francis Hospital & Health Services has announced it will build a $4.6 million addition to the current hospital in Maryville. …
The plan will allow for expansions and additions of the following areas: emergency room, laboratory, radiology, outpatient clinic area, central registration, endoscopy suite, chapel, physician lounge and medical records area.
In addition, a consolidated rehabilitation services area will place physical therapy, occupational therapy, cardiac rehab and pulmonary rehab all in one location. …
Most of the construction for the additions to the facility will be west of the hospital. The emergency room will be added on the east side of the building. The new emergency room will be approximately three times as large as the space it currently occupies.
50 years ago
The board of directors of the Northwest State University Educational Foundation, Inc., meeting Saturday in their second annual meeting, announced the purchase of an 80-acre tract of land and a subsequent lease-purchase agreement for the land between the Foundation and the University.
With 13 of 16 Board members present, Board President J. Norvel Sayler, Maryville, announced that the Foundation had purchased the tract of land east of Maryville in a location which will in all probability be fronted by a 1,000-acre reservoir to be created by the proposed Mozingo Watershed. The land was purchased from Fred and Glada Pride.
Following the Foundation’s purchase of the land, Sayler reported that the University entered into a lease-purchase agreement with the Foundation for use and eventual ownership of the land.
MSU President Dr. Robert P. Foster told the Board that the land is currently under hay and pasture production by the University’s department of agriculture for its dairy herd.
Eventually the land’s use will be expanded to enhance the offerings and services to the University community. In addition to its use by biological and earth science departments, there is a planned development by the physical education departments in aquatic studies.
Board vice president B. J. Alcott, reported on the status of current plans and negotiations involving Maryville, Nodaway County, the Rural Water District, and federal agencies to bring the Mozingo Watershed Reservoir into reality in the next three to five years.
100 years ago
“COLLEGE IS LIFE” SAYS MISS BARNARD
_____________________
“We don’t know how to live together as well as we should: if the students don’t learn this in college, when will they?” said Miss Edith A. Barnard, new Dean of Women of the College, this morning in discussing some of the problems of boys and girls in college. “College life must offer opportunities for those finer, broadening contacts,” she continued. “College is not preparation for life, it is life. Girls need these contacts of the finer kind to have the best ideals before them, something to work toward.”
Miss Barnard arrived in Maryville last night from New York City, where she has been a member of the faculty of Teachers College, Columbia University, giving special courses for deans of women and advise to girls. In her conversation this morning she voiced strong confidence in the so-called modern girl and believes they need only the proper contacts, ideals, and direction of her energies. Miss Barnard has a very pleasing personality and showed a keen understanding of the problems that confront the present-day college girls. She was enthusiastic about the College here and particularly the new girls’ Residence Hall, where she will make her home.
President Uel W. Lamkin feels that he is very fortunate in securing Miss Barnard at a time when two state universities and several colleges were bidding for her services.
“We scoured the country for a suitable dean of women,” said President Lamkin, “with the belief that this position was as important as any in the College faculty. We found in Miss Barnard a woman of ample preparation and experience. She is a graduate of the University of Michigan and received her Master’s degree from Teachers College, Columbia University, New York City. For the past year she has been giving courses for advisers of women in Teachers College, taken by persons preparing to become deans of women. From every viewpoint I believe Miss Barnard is as strong a selection as we could make.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: The 50-year and 100-year flashbacks are courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.newspapers.com. The original 50-year article ran in the Sept. 10, 1973, issue of The Maryville Daily Forum. The original 100-year article ran in the Sept. 7, 1923, issue of the Maryville Daily Democrat-Forum, which later would become The Maryville Forum.