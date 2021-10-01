5 years ago
Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon was in Maryville Tuesday to tout a couple of state-backed local initiatives he praised as measures that will create new opportunities for early childhood education on the one hand and workforce training and readiness on the other.
During ceremonies at SSM Health st. Francis Hospital, Nixon announced $1.5 million in approved state grant funding and tax credits that will be used to construct a new, larger day care and early childhood education center on the hospital grounds. …
St. Francis Hospital Foundation Development Director Megan Jennings said construction of the new $3.2 million day care building is to begin next spring, and that the center will likely begin serving youngsters, including infants, early in 2018. About $1 million of the state aid is in the form of Community Development Block Grant funds set aside under Nixon’s Smart Start initiative, which is designed to expand access to early childhood education across Missouri.
15 years ago
What would entice someone from California to drive to Maryville? What could attract residents of Texas and Minnesota to make the long trek to quiet northwest Missouri?
Wagons and horses.
People from more than 30 states came to last weekend’s draft horse and antique wagon auction at United Producers Inc., just north of Maryville on U.S. Highway 71.
The 59th semiannual draft horse auction was bigger and better than previous years’, thanks to the combined efforts of Richard Baumli and Bob Quick.
Baumli, a second-generation draft horse breeder, and Quick, an auctioneer with more than 29 years experience in the St. Joseph area, decided to do something unprecedented with their respective auctioneering experiences.
They combined them.
Pooling their resources, their contacts and their reputations, Baumli and Quick organized one of the largest draft horse and antique wagon auctions ever seen in northwest Missouri.
25 years ago
Soccer, or any other extra curricular sport, will not be added in the Maryville R-II School District for the next two school years, the Maryville R-II Board of Education unanimously decided Wednesday.
The board passed a motion by John Burgess, board member, to suspend the addition of extra curricular activities for the 1996-97 and 1997-98 academic years.
“No one is putting anyone off, this just happens,” Burgess said, after making the motion. “Until we pass a bond issue, we cannot put anything else forward.” …
Soccer proponents in attendance at the meeting continued to ask the board to approve the proposal made in February by Theo Ross and Russ Schuster. The administration recommended the board suspend consideration for the next two years.
100 years ago
TEAMS ORGANIZE ALL OVER COUNTY
The Basket Ball Epidemic Spreads
to Girls and Boys Alike in Every Town
CHOOSE FIRST AND SECONDS
Practically Every High School Will Boast Two Teams and Many Are Drilling Substitute Teams
Miss Alice Barrett was elected captain of the girls basket ball team of the Skidmore high school at a recent meeting. As soon as possible a court will be arranged and baskets put up for the use of the girls’ teams. The school has first and second boys’ teams, the first team holding an organization meeting Tuesday night and electing Homer Beverlin as captain. Dean Sauceman, basketball center last year, goes to Westboro soon to live.
Guilford won the first inter high school game of the season last Friday evening when the boys team beat Barnard to the tune of 31-18. The Guilford team will play at Graham this evening, and the first team of girls and second boys’ team will play at Conception Jct.
Elliott Lister has been chosen captain of the boys team at Clearmont and the boys are holding outdoor practices whenever the weather is favorable. The Clearmont school will go in strong for athletics this year and will have a girls team also with probably second teams of both boys and girls.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the Sept. 30, 1921, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.