5 years ago
In something of a repeat of the effort to educate voters earlier this year about a couple of sales tax measures earmarked for development and operations at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park — including construction of a $3.4 million conference center — the City of Maryville is once again reaching out to citizens with regard to creation of a new revenue stream tied to a major capital project.
This time the issue at hand is a proposed $20 million dollar multipurpose building — in essence a giant indoor sports field and track complex — on the campus of Northwest Missouri State University.
In addition to a football field and baseball/softball practice field, the 137,000 square foot facility — embracing about 3 acres under one roof — would include a removable flooring system, meaning that in addition to sporting events it could also be used for a host of large gatherings, including trade shows, conventions, graduation ceremonies, and concerts.
Seating for such events could accommodate as many as 7,000 people.
The project has garnered enthusiastic support from members of Maryville’s business and civic establishment, but a key portion of the multipurpose center’s financing still needs to be approved by voters during the general election on Nov. 8.
15 years ago
A person was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon when a small tractor backed in to a 6,000-gallon propane tank, causing an explosion and fire at Shipps Grain, about 10 miles southwest of Maryville.
Keith Wood, director of Maryville Public Safety, issued a release on the incident at about 3 p.m. Tuesday. The statement indicated that Public Safety would provide more information this morning.
The injured person was transferred to a hospital by air ambulance, which landed on a harvested corn field just north of where the tank burned.
Even from as far as a quarter mile away, the heat coming from the blaze could be felt as fire crews, Nodaway County Sheriff’s officers and Maryville police officers converged onto the scene.
Crews from several area fire departments were on hand to help fight the fire, and water trucks that were in need of refilling were dispatched to a hydrant near Maryville Middle School on Route V.
Wood was even seen driving a Polk Township firefighting rig to the scene.
25 years ago
A state and municipal law protects the City of Maryville from having losses in revenue due to a tenant skipping out on water bills.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, the Council reviewed the procedure in collecting water bills and the deposit on the service.
Councilman Dave Mathes brought the issue before the Council, following questions from landlords, who are ultimately responsible for any delinquent bills.
Mayor Jerry Riggs said he did not expect the Council to take any action on the issue, saying that the Council did not believe it was necessary to raise the water deposit. Currently, the City of Maryville holds a $60 deposit for water hook up and a new service cannot be hooked up until the service for that system is in the clear.
Landlords have the responsibility to know the credit history of a tenant when they rent and to collect a security deposit that is not returned until it is known that all bills are paid, according to Riggs.
100 years ago
ARE OUT TO WIN
Brave in New Green and White Sweaters, the Bearcats Are Primed to Carry Off Honors Friday
The Green and White Bearcats are working hard and overtime, scrimmaging and running signals to get in the best of condition for the Kirksville game, the first game of the season, Friday. The game with Kirksville is expected to be a hard game, but the Bearcats are resolved to start the season with a victory and break the old jinx that has been hung on the green and white teams.
There is more pep being shown at the College this year, both by the team and by the student body than has been in evidence for a good many years, and if pep and faith in their team will win for a school, Maryville is slated for a victory Saturday. The new green and white sweaters for the football team arrived yesterday, and they look so nice that, as one of the boys said: “It’s a shame to get them dirty,” but the boys will wear their new outfits Friday and are prepared to get down low in the line and rub those new sweaters in the mud.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the Sept. 28, 1921, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.