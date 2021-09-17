5 years ago
The higher education philosophy is changing at Northwest Missouri State University.
On Thursday, Northwest hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new professional schools, commemorating a change to profession-based learning at the University.
Profession-based learning, according to Provost Dr. Timothy Mottet, creates an environment where students are ready to enter the workplace the day they graduate.
“We are still anchored by the College of Arts and Sciences,” Mottet explained, “but having professional schools allows students to have a more tailor-made education.”
The professional schools will not have much of a change in leadership from before, as each school kept its original department head.
15 years ago
Many educational institutions would like to have a new building or a new addition built, so they can better serve their students with more classrooms and a newer facility.
But how many institutions are willing to do some of the construction themselves?
Safe to say your average Harvard man or Yalie wouldn’t be outside, walking the crossbeams of a new building, tool belt hugging their waste (sic), hammer at the ready, constructing building framework and getting themselves covered in sawdust.
But that’s exactly what Northwest Technical School students will have the opportunity to do this year.
Mike Jordan, director of the technical school, said the institution was recently given a $250,000 grant from the state for construction of a new addition, matching the school’s own $250,000 for the project.
25 years ago
Funding for a new Student Health Center on the Northwest Missouri State University campus was recently approved by the university’s Board of Regents.
The Regents approved the use of an interfund loan to finance the construction of the new facility. Ray Courter, vice president for finance, projected the cost of the Student Health Center at $500,000. …
Northwest is constructing the health center for several reasons including: the current facility does not meet ADA requirements; current functional space is inadequate; the growing clientele requires better accommodations; and the current facility is located within a residence hall which creates unique privacy issues.
100 years ago
MEXICAN STABBER IS LODGED IN JAIL
Deputy Sheriff Gabe Purcell Captures Assailant of 19-Year-Old Boy
4 OTHER MEXICANS DEPORTED
Are Taken to Conception Junction
by the Sheriff — Citizens of That Place Give Them Egg Shower
Francisco Froize, Mexican laborer on the Great Western near Ravenwood, was captured late Saturday evening by Deputy Sheriff Gabe Purcell, after the sheriff and a posse had trailed him for a large part of the day, following his knife attack on Jesse Beeme, another member of the gang of Great Western laborers.
The Mexican, who is about 45 years old, had kept to the fields and timber until late in the evening, when he was seen coming out of a corn field near Conception Junction where his trail had been lost earlier in the day.
According to the story brought to the sheriff’s office, the fugitive had no intention of being taken and Deputy Sheriff Purcell found it necessary to use force to overpower him. He was brought to Maryville and placed in the county jail to await a hearing which will be held Tuesday morning at 10 o’clock.
The three other Mexicans, who showed fight and left the gang following the excitement after the knife attack at Ravenwood, were taken to Conception Junction by the sheriff and told to take the train out from there. The Conception Junction citizens evidenced their disapproval of the outsiders by assailing them with quantities of eggs.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the Sept. 19, 1921, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.