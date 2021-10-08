5 years ago
The Platte Valley Eagles’ softball team avenged Jefferson’s loss in last year’s District 16 championship game, defeating Stanberry 6-3 on Saturday afternoon in King City.
Both pitchers stymied their opponents in the first half of a game that was scoreless through four innings. Scoring opened in the top of the fifth inning when Stanberry sophomore Kierstyn McMillen roped a solo homerun to left-center. In the bottom half of the inning, the Eagles’ Josie Deen safely reached on the team’s second base hit of the game before scoring on one of Stanberry’s four errors.
An inning later, the floodgates opened for Platte Valley, scoring five runs on as many hits and batting through its order. Down 6-1, Stanberry assembled a two-run rally in the top of the seventh, but went on to strand the game-tying run on first base when Taylor McQueen lined out on a screamer to shortstop Kelsi McQuinn to end the game and the 14-4 Stanberry season.
15 years ago
We live in a digital age.
Internet access, which was an unnecessary luxury 10 years ago, is now a requirement in our modern, technological society.
You can do virtually everything and anything online — and many people do.
Today, it’s not even enough to have a land-based Internet connection in our homes. Now there are cell phones that can get online, personal digital assistants, such as a Palm Pilot, that you can use to check your email on the go, and even laptops can access the Internet without a physical connection. …
Now, two new companies, Middle America Wireless in conjunction with RadiusCom, are seeking a contract with the city of Maryville that would enable them to set up their own wireless Internet service in town.
“It’s still in the development stage,” City Manager Mike Rietz said. “Their stated goal is to create a city-wide wi-fi hotspot. They plan to put equipment on top of the water tower at Water Tower Park, and then also to mount some equipment on selectively chosen street lights or electrical poles throughout the community, with the goal being that everyone in town would have wireless Internet access if they wanted it.”
25 years ago
Donations for the revitalization of the Roxy Theatre project in Hopkins can now receive tax credits from the State of Missouri.
The Roxy Theatre project is for the whole community, according to Darla Thompson of Hopkins Community 2000, and it was recently announced the project has received the right to award up to $93,000 in tax credits through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP). …
Since Hopkins Community 2000 began working to raise funds to revitalize the Roxy, it has raised more than $18,000 in donations and through fund raisers, according to Thompson.
100 years ago
THREE PRISONERS ESCAPE FROM JAIL BUT ARE CAPTURED
Cut Hole Through East Wall of County Bastile
and Crawl Thru Early This Morning
All Three Connected With Theft of Hubbell Car
Three prisoners made their escape from the county jail at about 6 o’clock this morning and were captured a short time later. They had cut a hole through the east wall of the jail large enough to permit them to squeeze through using an iron bar they had taken from the cell door and a small chisel to effect the opening.
So quietly did they work that Ulysses Lloyd, deployed by Sheriff Steve A. Roach as night guard at the jail, did not hear them, although at one time during the night he thought he heard something and made an inspection without discovering anything to excite his suspicions.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the Oct. 11, 1921, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.