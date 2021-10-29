5 years ago
City officials moved rapidly Wednesday afternoon to evacuate a decades-old storefront building on the west side of downtown Maryville with a dangerously bowed wall.
Municipal Code Enforcement Officer Jim Wiederholt said the building, located at 124 W. Third on the south side of the street at the corner of North Buchanan, was evacuated and tagged “dangerous and unsafe.”
The building, reportedly owned by Michael Smith of Maryville, is part of a block of adjoining brick structures built in the late 19th or early 20th centuries that also contains the Rose Theater, home to a community drama group, and the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments.
15 years ago
People dye their hair to cover signs of aging.
Kids put contrasting highlights in their hair because it’s the style.
Punk rockers dye their hair crazy colors to shock and make a statement.
But few people dye their hair for a worthy cause.
Wednesday, Postmaster Debra Hill came to work at the Maryville Post Office with a full mane of bright, neon-pink hair.
Throughout October, the United States Postal Service sold breast cancer research postage stamps, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. …
“I challenged my clerks, ‘If we sell all of our stamps, I’ll dye my hair pink,’” she said. “I was just really challenging our employees and our community to purchase and promote the Breast Cancer Research Stamp.” …
The post office sold every single breast cancer stamp they had. That’s $2,486.70 worth of stamps, for a total of 5,526 individual stamps purchased.
“As a matter of fact, I had to order more stamps because we sold them all,” Hill said.
25 years ago
Approximately 55 homes in the Maryville area were without electricity due to down lines, lose(sic) wires and pushed over poles caused by Tuesday night’s high winds.
According to Nodaway-Worth Electric Cooperative Operations Manager Fred Poppa, the outages occurred southwest and northwest of Maryville.
100 years ago
MODERN TURBINE CARRIES THE LOAD
Saturday Night’s Cloudy Weather Tested Efficiency of Newly Installed Electric Dynamo
CARRIES LOAD FOR FIRST TIME
Has a Capacity Greater Than the Three Old Engines Combined—17 Towns, Convent and Monastery Served Saturday Night
aturday night the new turbine of the Maryville Electric Light and Power Company carried the whole load of the entire system for the first time. It is the first time that the unit was operated in connection with the condenser and spray pond.
The load Saturday night was also the heaviest so far recorded by the plant and it would have taxed the capacity of the three engines which the company had been using. The extra heavy load was due to the early darkness caused by the cloudy weather and the great number of stores which were using light and power in the various towns due to Saturday night’s business. The towns included in the system now are Pickering, Burlington Jct., Clearmont, Wilcox, Ravenwood, Clyde, Conception Jct., Conception, Stanberry, Barnard, Bolckow, Rosendale, Rea, Whitesville, King City and Guilford in addition to the Convent at Clyde and the Monastery at Conception.
The new unit, the installation of which cost about $35,000, is large enough to care for the heaviest load the plant is expected to have in the near future and has greater capacity than the total of the three steam engines, all of which it was necessary to use during the heavy night load. The engines will not, however, be removed as they will be kept in reserve and used during the heating season so that the exhaust steam may be available for heating, as the turbine does not furnish very much exhaust steam due to its greater economy.
