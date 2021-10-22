5 years ago
As expected this week, the Maryville City Council terminated its contract with Wertzberger Architects of Marshalltown, Iowa, the firm it hired last year to design a proposed $4 million conference center at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park. …
“They (Wertzberger) submitted a very strong proposal,” City Manager Greg McDanel told the council Monday, before going on to explain why the arrangement failed to work out almost from the beginning.
“Numerous communication challenges with the firm have led to months of delay and confusion for contractors,” McDanel said. “Six addendums of clarifications were released during the bid process, including one within 24 hours from the bid opening. Contractors and subcontractors cited confusion on materials and construction methods throughout the bid process.”
One result of the series of miscues was that a bid package that was supposed to go out to potential contractors in June so construction could start early this fall didn’t make it through the door until September.
Only two bids were submitted in time for the delayed bid opening on Oct. 20, with E.L. Crawford Construction of St. Joseph submitting the apparent low offer of $5.7 million — $1.3 million more than what the city wants to spend.
15 years ago
A glance around the community will reveal the fingerprints Frank Hugh “Chip” Strong Jr. put on Maryville.
Active. Involved. Caring.
Strong died Tuesday after a long battle with cancer at the age of 55.
“When I think of Chip, the predominant feeling I have is the amount of joy he had being around and helping the young people,” said Roger Prokes, the Circuit 4 Judge and a former law partner with Strong. “Chip was excellent with people as far as being able to communicate with them. If there was a way of finding a resolution to a conflict, Chip could do it. He had gifts of bringing things together in settling disputes.
“In cases that would come in, he would find middle ground better than anyone I’d ever seen.”
25 years ago
Northeast Nodaway High School will expand into the second phase of its new building, over Christmas break. Block work is complete on the outside, while on the inside, about a day of block laying remains. Hundreds of bricks need to be laid on the outside and the metal sheets placed at the top of the building outside.
However, the project has come a long way since voters first approved a measure to get building projects under way in October 1995.
The district has opened one section of the high school and has opened an expansion of the elementary school in Parnell.
Students stay after school and help with the building project, while a variety of workers have been used to get the building project near completion. Amish workers were brought in to do some of the block work and industrial arts classes continue working on bookshelves for the library, cabinets in classrooms and finishing of doors. In fact, a finishing room has been established in the top floor of the old school building to stain woodwork.
100 years ago
NEW SYSTEM OF KEEPING GRADES
Daily Averages Marked by Each Teacher
Keeps Parents Well Informed
CLOSE TAB ON THE GRADES
Movement Means Better Work, Closer
Interest Between Student Teacher and the Parent
H.O. Ezell, principal of the high school, today gave notice of the new plan of grade cards to be issued for the first time Monday with the grades of the first six weeks of school. The cards will be given to the students Monday morning and as they go to class each teacher will put the student’s grades in that class on the cards. The grades will be marked in ink and there will be no changes or erasures made on the cards. In addition to the grades, there will be marked on the cards the number of times the pupil was absent, the times tardy and the demerits against the student.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original article ran in the Oct. 21, 1921, edition of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.