5 years ago
Nodaway-Holt High School will soon be getting a new digital sign.
At the regular meeting of the Nodaway-Holt R-IV Board of Education Tuesday night, the board was presented with three options to replace the old sign, which was destroyed in a tornado in the summer of 2015.
All three designs were offered by Roderick Sign Company of St. Joseph. The board’s approval also included placing the sign on a six-foot pedestal to ensure visibility.
The sign will be placed where the old sign was, at the intersection of Route A and North Taylor Street, across from the Graham Methodist Church.
15 years ago
The Maryville R-II School District’s Board of Education will work hard to find a solution to any problem that comes their way, no matter what the issue.
Their persistence in searching for answers is no more evident than in their continued quest to find the source of the mysterious water damage that plagues the Middle School’s gym and dampens faculty and students’ ability to utilize the room to its fullest potential.
Two years ago the floor of the gym began to bulge and buckle, transforming the Middle School’s gymnasium into a winter Olympics mogul run, rather than a place where kids play dodgeball, volleyball and basketball.
After members of the school board analyzed the situation and tried several different approaches to solve the problem, the gym leveled out and was perfectly normal for an entire year.
Then, this year, the problem unexpectedly came back.
25 years ago
The Maryville City Council approved a resolution allowing it to municipalize garbage collection in the City of Maryville after two years and authorizing the city manager to develop a long-range plan for closing the Maryville landfill, following a Monday night session.
The action comes in response to the city manager reporting the landfill has less than seven years of useful life remaining.
Assistant City Manager Ron Brohammer said when he first came to Maryville, less than two years ago, he was told the landfill had more than a 10-year life expectancy. Since that time, the fill rate has accelerated. In fact, Brohammer said in the last 16 to 17 months, the landfill has received close to three years worth of trash.
100 years ago
AUTOMOBILE ATTEMPTS TO CLIMB LAMP POST
Reckless Chauffeur Takes a Short Cut
Up the White Way Post, Corned(sic) Sixth and Main
A careless driver, some time in the wee sma’ hours last night attempted to take a short cut to where he was going by climbing the white way lamp post at the corner of Sixth and Main streets. The post was broken off and the globes at the top shattered in a million pieces. The name of the careless driver is not known, but the mayor would like to know whether or not the jitney was damaged as badly as was the white way lamp post.
EDWARD TINDALL IS THE LUCKY GUESSER
Edward Tindall won the gold Eversharp pencil in the guessing contest at the Maryville Drug Company. The correct number was 24,157 beans in the jar. Tindall guests(sic) 24,109. There were about 500 contestants and it is likely that W.O. Garrett’s was next nearest the lucky number, his guess being 24,013.
The 100-year flashback is courtesy of the Missouri Digital Newspaper Project from the State Historical Society of Missouri, viewable at shsmo.org/collections/newspapers/mdnp. The original articles ran in the Oct. 17 (Tindall) and 19 (automobile), 1921, editions of The Maryville Tribune, a predecessor of The Maryville Forum.